Amazon drops a deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab E ahead of Prime Day

With Amazon Prime Day officially kicking on July 15, thousands of tech deals are being offered by the retail giant, including many smartphone deals. But if you and your kids want to enjoy watching movies on a bigger screen while on-the-go, an Android tablet is your best option. Ahead of the Prime Day, Amazon is offering a $33 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inches Wi-Fi tablet. You can get it for a great price of only $167, discounted from its original price of $200.

This huge tablet makes it easy for you to watch your favorite shows, thanks to its brighter and spacious screen — though discounted Samsung 4K TV is still better for that. It is also a must-have gadget for kids today that they can use for multiple tasks for entertainment and educational purposes.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab E boasts a 9.6-inch touchscreen with a 1,280 x 800 resolution. With this screen size, you can surely better enjoy watching movies in HD. Also, reading your favorite ebooks will never be the same again. With a much bigger screen compared to Samsung’s flagship phone, the Galaxy Note 9, you can easily browse stories with larger text.

This Galaxy tab runs in Android 5.1 Lollipop operating system with 1.5 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal memory. While its RAM is small compared to the latest version of tablets it’s still decent and can run most child-friendly apps available in the Google Play Store. Its expandable storage ranges up to 128 GB letting you keep all your favorite media files with you anywhere you go.

With the Galaxy Essentials widget feature, you will never worry about the apps that your kids might be using. You can set a collection of specially chosen applications with premium contents available through Samsung Apps and access it free of charge. Setting it to Kids Mode will assure that only child-appropriate content can be accessed.

Be entertained all day long with the Galaxy Tab E as it possesses 7,300 mAh battery. It has an average battery life of up to 12 hours in normal usage. Despite its size, this tab only weighs 1.2 pounds.

Normally, this tab costs $200. But now, Amazon slashes $33 off the price ahead of the Prime Day sale. Do not let this chance get away and grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inches Wi-Fi tablet at a discounted price of only $167.

