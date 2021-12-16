If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.

Right now, Best Buy is offering some incredible Samsung deals on their Galaxy Tab lineup. If you’re looking for a wallet-friendly option, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $130, which is $70 off the regular price of $200. If you need something with more power, check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which has a 10-inch screen and is on sale for $250 — $100 off the standard price tag of $350. Lastly, if you need a robust work device, get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE with a Keyboard Cover, which sells for just $541. That’s $219 off the regular price tag of $760. Keep reading to learn more about what makes these tablets so unique.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite — $130, was $200

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite offers an incredible value at its price point. Whether you’ll be using it for video calls, casual web browsing, or as an interactive learning tool for your kids, this tablet is an affordable way to add an extra screen to your household. It’s equipped with a decently bright and clear 8.7-inch screen, so there’s plenty of space for you to watch movies, play games, and read books. If you plan to use it as an entertainment device, it comes with three months of free YouTube Premium, so you can watch ad-free and download videos for your kids to watch on the go. This tablet also offers fantastic battery life, so you can keep it running throughout the day and charge it quickly using fast charging. On top of that, there’s excellent connectivity with other Galaxy devices, so it’s a great pick if you already own a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet. Right now, you can pick up this value-for-money tablet for just $130 on Best Buy, which is $70 off the standard price tag of $200. That’s an absolute steal for the price. Hit that Buy Now button if you’re interested in getting this tablet — this deal might not last for much longer!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite — $250, was $350

While it’s not on our list of the best Android tablets of 2021, with its slim form factor and lightweight design, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was built with both casual and power users in mind. If you plan to use it primarily for everyday entertainment, the excellent 10.4-inch with a 2000 x 1200 screen is terrific for viewing content on the go. It also comes with a dual-array speaker system with Dolby Atmos technology, so you can get an immersive audio experience even without earbuds plugged in. If you plan to use it as a work device, you’ll appreciate the included S Pen that makes writing notes, marking documents, or editing photos incredibly easy. There’s also a massive 7040 mAh battery that ensures nearly a full day of usage on a single charge, along with a fast-charging USB Type-C port for excellent cross-compatibility with your other devices. Under the hood, the octa-core processor ensures that multitasking is smooth, and the UI stays snappy, even when you’re running some processor-intensive apps. There’s even facial recognition, so you can unlock your tablet by simply looking at the front-facing camera. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite can be yours at Best Buy for only $250, which is a whopping $100 off the regular price of $350. Hit that Buy Now button because we expect this tablet to be in high demand!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE with Keyboard Cover — $541, was $760

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a bigger, more affordable version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, which we put on our list of the best tablets for 2021. It has many of the most crucial features of the Galaxy Tab S7, including a powerful internal processor, a gorgeously slim design with thin bezels, and excellent integration with the Samsung Galaxy device ecosystem. It also has a bigger screen, with a massive 12.4-inch 2560 x 1600 display that is amazing for viewing content, multitasking, taking notes, and web browsing. If you’re looking for an Android tablet, this device is an absolute no-brainer. The tablet comes with an S Pen out of the box, excellent for productivity, drawing, and designing. There are even some apps that were specifically designed to work with the S Pen, including Clip Studio Paint, which is a visual creation tool, and Noteshelf, which is for note-takers. On top of that, this particular package comes with a slim keyboard cover, so you can even turn this device into a laptop replacement. Right now, you can get this entire package for just $541 on Best Buy, which is a steep $219 drop from the original price of $760. If you’re interested in this deal, hit that Buy Now button before it disappears!

