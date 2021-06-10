If you’ve been considering buying a Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for a while now but could never quite justify the price, you’re going to love this offer. As part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals, you can buy the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for just $280, saving you $150 on the usual price. Working out at 35% off, it’s an exceptional deal for anyone who wants one of the best smartwatches available on the market right now. With the smartwatch so cheap, we can’t see the price staying this low for long, so if you want to get in on the action, snap it up now.

We adore this watch. As we explained in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 review, it’s the smartwatch you should buy if you’re an Android owner, thanks to its stylish looks and extensive features. That’ll also be why we’ve ranked it so highly in our look at the best smartwatches. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 looks a lot like a regular watch but is impressively smart. You can use it to track your heart rate as well as where you’re walking or running via the GPS function.

As you’d expect from a smartwatch, you can also easily take calls, text friends, and stream music or receive notifications via your watch so you don’t have to dig out your phone. With a battery life of just over a day, you also won’t have to worry about recharging it often. Of course, you may also want to use it at night as the smartwatch has automatic sleep tracking, providing you with insight on how to get a better night’s sleep.

Simply put, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 offers everything you could need from a comprehensive smartwatch, and it looks fantastic, too. Whether as a gift for Father’s Day or a treat for yourself, snapping one up for just $280 is an awesome bargain.

