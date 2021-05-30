  1. Deals
Amazon is practically giving away the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 today

By
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

If you’re planning to take advantage of smartwatch deals, particularly Samsung Galaxy Watch deals, in this year’s Memorial Day sales, then Amazon has exactly what you’re looking for — a $70 discount on the 41mm Bluetooth model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, bringing the wearable device’s price down to just $330 from its original price of $400.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is tagged as one of Digital Trends’ best smartwatches for 2021, and as the top choice for those who own an Android smartphone, partly because of its unique design with a sharp and colorful AMOLED screen, a glass case back for a comfortable fit on your wrist, and a rotating bezel for moving through the device’s software without obstructing your view of the screen.

When comparing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Apple Watch Series 6, its primary competition, the rotating bezel of Samsung’s wearable device stands out because of its convenience and intuitiveness. It also offers an alternative to the fitness-oriented smartwatches in the market, as it looks like a traditional watch on your wrist, especially if you activate the always-on display.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 still provides health-tracking features, including a heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, automatic fall detection, and measurements of VO2 max and blood oxygen level. The wearable device also tracks seven popular workouts automatically, such as running and swimming, while also providing advice through built-in run coaching. Samsung promises up to 43 hours of usage on a single charge for the 41mm model, and if you forget to plug in the wearable device, you can get a boost from a compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphone through the Wireless PowerShare feature.

Memorial Day sales are the perfect opportunity to invest in a smartwatch, and you simply can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. It’s discounted in the Amazon Memorial Day Sale, lowering the price of the 41mm Bluetooth model of the smartwatch by $70 to $330, from its original price of $400. There’s no telling how long the deal will last though, so if you want to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 on your wrist without paying full price, you shouldn’t hesitate on clicking that Buy Now button.

