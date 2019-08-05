Share

There are two kinds of people in the world: Android users and iOS users. Apple may have the smartwatch market locked down, but Samsung doesn’t shy away from the competition. Samsung makes quality Android smartphones, and an Android wearable is the perfect complement for one.

With both Apple and Samsung focused on their latest models — the Apple Watch Series 4 and the Galaxy Watch, respectively — there’s no better time than now to snag a previous-generation smartwatch at a more affordable price point. Amazon is currently offering a renewed version of the Samsung Gear S3 for $164, but you can also opt for one that’s new for $280. Samsung typically sets the price of this smartwatch at $300, so you get a good deal whether it’s refurbished or not. Most people tend to be skeptical about buying a renewed product, but Amazon Renewed guarantees that its products have undergone tests from qualified suppliers to make them look and feel as good as they did out of the box. You are also entitled to a replacement or refund within a 90-day period should there be some issues with the watch. And if you’re looking for a more discounted price grab the previous model, the Samsung Gear S2, for just $138.

Samsungs’s Gear S3 Frontier boasts a distinctive steel bezel paired with a rugged silicone strap for that sporty, masculine look. The watch may not be ideal for those with small wrists, but there is no denying that this wearable can make it easier for you to keep up with your day-to-day activities. With military-grade performance, the Gear S3 has an IP68 rating that can survive being submerged in water up to a meter deep for 30 minutes. It’s also resistant to dust and can withstand the occasional drop.

Its proprietary software known as Tizen makes the Gear S3 Frontier a good match for both Android and iOS devices. Syncing your watch via Bluetooth will enable smart notifications, and the built-in speaker and mic let you make and answer calls hands-free. Its innovative rotating bezel only enhances its features, as simple turns to either side give you access to all apps and notifications.

Of course, one of the main features we look for in a smartwatch is its ability to track activities like a fitness tracker. You can bank on the pre-installed S Health app, along with GPS, to count your steps, track and share your location, monitor your heart rate, and more. Contactless payments are also possible with Samsung Pay. With a 380mAh battery, Samsung claims that you can go up to three days on a single charge but our full Gear 3 in-depth review suggests that a day and a half is more realistic.

For a smartwatch that lets you enjoy a lot of functionality and personalization, the timepiece is reasonably priced at $300. Amazon makes the deal even sweeter by offering a refurbished model Samsung Gear S3 Frontier for only $164. You may also qualify to get another $50 slashed from its sale price with your Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.