Snag the Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch for 34% less on Amazon

With a bustling market of smartwatches, the specs and modifications on each model just keep getting better and far more competitive than it was before. It is almost too difficult to pick the right one that suits your lifestyle that is not an Apple Watch. For those who want to keep active and have a sleek timepiece at the same time, the Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch may just be what you’re looking for. Usually retailing for $300, you can wear it on your wrist for 34% less on Amazon. You can also qualify to knock off another $50 on top of the $198 sale price with your Amazon Rewards Visa Card. Get smart by snagging a smartwatch at a bargain.

Slim, stylish, and comfortable is what the Samsung Gear Sport goes for in its design. The 42.9mm case houses the 1.2-inch AMOLED screen that boasts of the same 360 x 360 resolution you’d find in the Gear S3. Its colorful, and crisp imagery should be readable in any light. The 20mm interchangeable band, on the other hand, makes it ideal for men and women to wear on any given day without it biting onto your skin. In comparison to the Gear S3, the Gear Sport trims down in size and completely embraces its smartwatch look, with a youthful punch.

The feature not to be missed out on is the Gear Sport’s rotating bezel. Rotating it to either the left or right will give you access to apps, widgets, and of course to your notifications. The ticking sound you will hear should give you enough suspense built up as you find what you’re looking for. Running on Samsung’s proprietary system, Tizen coupled with a 1GHz dual-core processor and 768MB of RAM. You should be able to enjoy a smooth and fluid interface on either Android and iOS devices. With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, syncing and controlling your smart devices should be seamless while contactless payments are applicable with Samsung Pay through compatible NFC terminals.

Activity tracking is at its best with the Samsung Health app. You’ll be able to get instant stats on your activity, heart rate, calories, daily progress, as well as personal fitness coaching right from your wrist. If plunging into the pool is what gets you those endorphins, fear not, your Gear Sport as it is water-resistant to depths within 50 meters. Rain or shine, you can count on the Gear Sport to deliver and more with a battery life that lasts days on a single charge.

The Samsung Gear Sport is a sleek and smart wearable you can surely sport on a regular. A watch geared for fitness enthusiasts with features that support an active lifestyle as well as those meant to keep up with the daily grind. Get yourself armed today for a discounted price of $198 on Amazon.

Looking for more affordable options? Check out the best on fitness trackers, other smartwatches on a bargain, and more in store for Labor Day on our curated deals page.

