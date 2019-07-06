Digital Trends
Amazon slashes $102 off the Samsung HW-Q60R Harman Kardon Soundbar

Drake Hawkins
The Fourth of July celebrations may be done, but the sales from our favorite online retailershttps://www.digitaltrends.com/dtdeals/best-amazon-prime-day-deals/ still hang like smoke the morning after a fireworks show. Amazon matched its competitors during this holiday by slashing prices ahead of Prime Day 2019. Check out their deal on the Samsung HW-Q60R Harman Kardon Soundbar if you are looking for a sound system to go with your Samsung 4K TV.

Down from $500, the HW-Q60R soundbar is now only $398 on Amazon. That is $102 more spare cash you can use during the retail giant’s highly anticipated Prime Day or other Fourth of July sales. With all these deals popping up, we recommend you order yours today while stock is on hand.

Elevate your entertainment experience with the HW-Q60R soundbar. It comes with Samsung’s acoustic beam technology. This feature generates a wider, more immersive sound field delivered through directional holes. It makes the sound seem to come from where the on-screen action is happening so you can feel like an actual part of the scene.

The HW-Q60R also has something for the gamers out there. Samsung designed this soundbar to detect when you are gaming and optimize the sound in real time. Called Game Mode Pro, this setting can transport you to the center of the game.

The Samsung HW-Q60R is designed to match with the brand’s flagship TVs. If you have a QLED TV, you can easily set it up with this soundbar using plug-and-play or wireless connections. You can also use the single OneRemote to control both your soundbar and TV.

If you are looking for a decent soundbar from one of the most trusted home theater brands, the Samsung HW-Q60R Harman Kardon Soundbar is a great option. Order yours from Amazon now at a discounted price of $398.

If you want to learn more, read our review of the HW-Q60R and Q70R soundbars. If you need to upgrade your TV to go with your new soundbar, you can also check out our collection of the best Prime Day 4K TV deals. Looking for eve more savings? Visit our curated deals page for savings on great tech for every room in the house.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

