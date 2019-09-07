If you are looking for a light but powerful laptop you can carry around all day, the Samsung Notebook 9 is a great option. Weight is the hallmark of these impressive notebooks. Amazon makes them also lighter on the budget with a massive $471 price cut. Grab this deal to save on one of the lightest desktop replacements available.

Usually $1,300, the Samsung Notebook 9 15-inch laptop is down to $820 on Amazon today. Buy yours now to enjoy a 37% discount on this ultralight notebook. You can even get another $50 off when you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card. Hurry and place your order now before stock runs out.

Weighing only 2.62 pounds, the Samsung Notebook 9 15-inch laptop is incredibly light in hand. This lightweight notebook packs an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB of RAM. It has enough power to handle your word processing, web browsing, entertainment streaming, and other everyday tasks. It also comes with 256GB solid-state drive (SSD) storage, which you can expand by plugging any USB-C external hard drives into its Thunderbolt 3 port.

The Samsung Notebook 9 features a 15-inch LCD display with 1,920 x 1,080 resolution. It has a 180-degree hinge, which allows it to open until the top case lays completely flat. From that position, you can turn the display upside down to share the screen with someone sitting across from the keys.

Another feature that makes the 15-inch Samsung Notebook 9 is its fast charging ability. Plugging it in for 15 to 12 minutes can get you 2 to 2.5 hours of battery life. A full charge takes only about 90 minutes. The battery itself can give you up to 7.3 hours of use in one full charge. It is enough to last you through a whole normal working day.

Stay productive while on the go with the Samsung Notebook 9 15-inch laptop. Get yours from Amazon today and pay only $820 instead of its normal $1,300. That is a hefty $480 discount on a highly portable desktop replacement. But if you are looking for a more flexible option, check out the Samsung Notebook 9 Pen deal we found earlier.

