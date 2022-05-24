 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Pre-order Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G8 monitor and save $50

By
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is now open for reservations ahead of its June 6 availability.

One of the best monitor deals right now is on the latest Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor. It’s not currently available for immediate dispatch but if you pre-order it today, you save $50 off the usual price of $1,500. The monitor goes on sale from June 6 and to save $50, all you need to do is sign up to Samsung’s mailing list today. It’s a small saving — sure — but a useful one for the sake of signing up to a mailing list. In terms of the absolute latest gaming monitor deals, it’s hard to say no to an easy $50 off, right? The first 240Hz 4K gaming monitor, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is sure to be fantastic. Here’s why we think it’s worth your time.

Buy Now

Announced at CES 2022, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is the world’s first 4K gaming monitor that also offers a remarkable 240Hz refresh rate. It’s designed to reduce tearing and offer more seamless playback while gaming. The 32-inch Quantum Mini-LED monitor also features a 1 millisecond response time along with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits in HDR mode. A million-to-one static contrast ratio further helps, while there are 1,196 local dimming zones and 12-bit black levels. On paper, it should be, and remain, one of the best gaming monitors around for a long time. Given Samsung monitors often top this category as well as our list of the best monitors, it seems highly likely to be the case.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is curved in design and resembles the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 but smaller, and with significantly thinner side bezels, too. Samsung has also promised it will feature a host of ports hidden in a rear hatch, although we haven’t got news yet on what ports they will be. Count on them being the latest ones you’ll need, however.

Likely to be the ultimate gaming monitor when it launches next month, you can enjoy $50 off your pre-order of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 right now by signing up on Samsung’s mailing list. The mailing list will let you know once the monitor is available to purchase so there’s no reason why you wouldn’t want to agree to it. It’s sure to upgrade your gaming visuals substantially.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations

Best Memorial Day Sales 2022: Deals you can shop today

A collection of electronic gadgets out of their shipping boxes.

The best Google Pixel 6 screen protectors

Welcome to your Pixel message.

The benefits of solar-powered smart wearables

benefits of solar powered smart wearables garmin fenix 7

What do IP ratings mean? Waterproof ratings explained

Hurry — this Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop is $588 off today

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II releases this October

call of duty modern warfare ii release date ghost

Computex 2022: The biggest announcements this year

Lisa Su, the CEO of AMD, pictured holding an AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card.

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 cases and covers

Galaxy Z Fold 2

AMD Ryzen 7000 makes PC building much less intimidating

AMD Ryzen 7000 processor being installed inside a MSI motherboard.

Memorial Day Mattress Sales 2022: Best mattress deals today

A Casper mattress sits on a wood bed frame in a bright bedroom.

The best iPhone 13 Pro cases and covers

iPhone 13 Pro in Incipio Grip for MagSafe case.

Samsung’s 49-inch 4K gaming monitor is $400 off for Memorial Day

Front view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.

Does Star Trek have a future on the big screen?

The Enterprise crew looks at the camera in the 2009 film Star Trek.