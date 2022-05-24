Pre-order Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G8 monitor and save $50

One of the best monitor deals right now is on the latest Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor. It’s not currently available for immediate dispatch but if you pre-order it today, you save $50 off the usual price of $1,500. The monitor goes on sale from June 6 and to save $50, all you need to do is sign up to Samsung’s mailing list today. It’s a small saving — sure — but a useful one for the sake of signing up to a mailing list. In terms of the absolute latest gaming monitor deals, it’s hard to say no to an easy $50 off, right? The first 240Hz 4K gaming monitor, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is sure to be fantastic. Here’s why we think it’s worth your time.

Announced at CES 2022, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is the world’s first 4K gaming monitor that also offers a remarkable 240Hz refresh rate. It’s designed to reduce tearing and offer more seamless playback while gaming. The 32-inch Quantum Mini-LED monitor also features a 1 millisecond response time along with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits in HDR mode. A million-to-one static contrast ratio further helps, while there are 1,196 local dimming zones and 12-bit black levels. On paper, it should be, and remain, one of the best gaming monitors around for a long time. Given Samsung monitors often top this category as well as our list of the best monitors, it seems highly likely to be the case.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is curved in design and resembles the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 but smaller, and with significantly thinner side bezels, too. Samsung has also promised it will feature a host of ports hidden in a rear hatch, although we haven’t got news yet on what ports they will be. Count on them being the latest ones you’ll need, however.

Likely to be the ultimate gaming monitor when it launches next month, you can enjoy $50 off your pre-order of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 right now by signing up on Samsung’s mailing list. The mailing list will let you know once the monitor is available to purchase so there’s no reason why you wouldn’t want to agree to it. It’s sure to upgrade your gaming visuals substantially.

