 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Samsung’s 49-inch 4K gaming monitor is $400 off for Memorial Day

By
Front view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.
Samsung

Looking for one of the best gaming monitor deals around? We’ve spotted it in the form of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch Gaming Monitor. Normally priced at $2,300, it’s down to $1,900 at Samsung right now, saving you $400 off the usual price. While still one of the most expensive monitor deals out there, the considerable saving of 17% makes this a great time to treat yourself to one of the most high-end gaming monitors around. A pleasure to use whether you’re gaming, watching a movie, working, or simply browsing the internet, it’s a true powerhouse of a monitor. Buy it now while stocks last.

Buy Now

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch Gaming Monitor is easily one of the best gaming monitors around if you have the space for such a large display. That’s hardly surprising when you consider it is packed full of great features. The core feature — of course — is its sizeable 49-inch curved screen but that’s backed up with a number of other useful tools and settings to ensure that you can enjoy cutting-edge performance. It has a Quantum Matrix HDR2000 panel with a refresh rate of 240Hz so you get silky-smooth performance every single time, no matter how fast the games you may be playing are. Alongside that, there’s a response rate of just 1ms so you’ll never need to worry about any input lag. G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support ensures the monitor pairs up beautifully with your graphics card, too.

Thanks to its curved nature, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch Gaming Monitor offers a form of wrap-around entertainment so you can feel truly immersed in what you’re playing or watching. It’s an experience that even many of the best monitors can’t compete with due to the design of this gaming display. Its Quantum Mini-LED display means you get great picture quality with controlled brightness and perfect contrast ensuring that you get deep blacks and intense colors. 2,048 local dimming zones help here along with the highest 12-bit black levels. Basically, you’re going to be able to see the smallest of details in every scene with the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch Gaming Monitor. If you’ve got a great gaming setup, this is the perfect monitor to pair it with.

Normally priced at $2,300, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch Gaming Monitor is down to $1,900. A chunky saving of $400, if you’ve been waiting to buy the ultimate gaming monitor, this is the ideal time to do exactly that. Buy it now while the deal is still on.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations

Best Memorial Day Sales 2022: Deals you can shop today

A collection of electronic gadgets out of their shipping boxes.

The best Google Pixel 6 screen protectors

Welcome to your Pixel message.

The benefits of solar-powered smart wearables

benefits of solar powered smart wearables garmin fenix 7

What do IP ratings mean? Waterproof ratings explained

Hurry — this Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop is $588 off today

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II releases this October

call of duty modern warfare ii release date ghost

Computex 2022: The biggest announcements this year

Lisa Su, the CEO of AMD, pictured holding an AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card.

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 cases and covers

Galaxy Z Fold 2

AMD Ryzen 7000 makes PC building much less intimidating

AMD Ryzen 7000 processor being installed inside a MSI motherboard.

Memorial Day Mattress Sales 2022: Best mattress deals today

A Casper mattress sits on a wood bed frame in a bright bedroom.

The best iPhone 13 Pro cases and covers

iPhone 13 Pro in Incipio Grip for MagSafe case.

Does Star Trek have a future on the big screen?

The Enterprise crew looks at the camera in the 2009 film Star Trek.

Pre-order Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G8 monitor and save $50

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is now open for reservations ahead of its June 6 availability.