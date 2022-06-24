 Skip to main content
Get the Samsung Frame TV for $460 with this limited-time deal

A Samsung The Frame TV displaying a person riding a horse playing polo.
Who among us does not want to look off into a marvelous vista, single-origin coffee in hand, with the knowledge that you own the only original digital copy of Polo Player On Horseback.

If you’re looking for one of the most stylish TVs around, you need to take advantage of this Samsung Frame TV deal available directly from Samsung. Right now, you can buy the gorgeous Samsung Frame TV from just $460 for the 32-inch model. It’s a great way of enjoying all the benefits of a QLED TV while also having it fit into your living room aesthetic perfectly. It’s one of the best TV deals around right now, so you won’t want to miss out on savings starting at $1oo off and skyrocketing from there. Here’s why it’s so great.

  • 32-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $460, was $500 — VIEW DEAL 
  • 43-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $850, was $1000 — VIEW DEAL 
  • 50-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $950, was $1300 — VIEW DEAL
  • 55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $1400, was $1500 — VIEW DEAL 
  • 65-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $1600, was $2,000 — VIEW DEAL 
  • 75-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $2200, was $3000 — VIEW DEAL 

Why you should buy the Frame TV

The Samsung The Frame QLED TV is one of the most attractive-looking TVs in every way. As the name suggests, it has a QLED panel so you can enjoy 100% color volume that delivers over a billion shades of color no matter what you’re watching. Such colors stay true to life and won’t wash out at any level of brightness, offering you a much more realistic image than a regular 4K TV. Samsung’s The Frame QLED TV is more than just a great TV though. It also works as a piece of art. Any time you’re not using it, it can showcase stylish artwork or even personal images throughout the day. Designed to look like a frame, it blends into your home décor perfectly with a variety of customizable bezels to enhance the experience and look.

Samsung’s The Frame QLED TV is aimed at those who prefer to wall mount their TV as it has an art mode that means you instantly see great images as you walk past. A built-in brightness sensor ensures the image adjusts to your room’s lighting so you get a more realistic display. It’s so much more than a regular TV, and comes with all with the advantages of QLED technology. It’s a rival for the best TVs out there, thanks to its uniqueness.

Normally starting at $600, this Samsung Frame TV deal brings the price down to from $460 for the 32-inch model when you buy direct from Samsung. A truly attractive proposition in every way, it’s a great bet for anyone looking for something a little different from their TV. Buy it now while stocks last.

More TV deals you can shop today

If you’re not sure if this Frame TV deal is the one for you, there are plenty of other excellent TV deals, including QLED TV deals, available. These include:

  • Insignia 50-inch Class F50 Series QLED 4K TV —
  • 70-inch LG NanoCell 75-Series 4K TV —
  • Samsung 65-inch Class Q60A QLED 4K TV —

With Prime Day deals coming up fast, we’re counting on seeing plenty of other QLED and TV deals soon. Expect to see plenty of other deals going on, encompassing different sized screens and varying technologies too.

