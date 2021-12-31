This 32-inch 4K monitor is a must-have at $290 from Best Buy

If you’re in search of some more screen real estate on your desktop workspace, or for a way to expand your laptop working experience, Best Buy has discounted the popular Samsung UJ59 Series 32-inch 4K monitor today. It’s currently on sale for $290, which is a savings of $100 from its regular price of $390. This Samsung 32-inch 4K display also comes with 3 free months of YouTube Premium, as well as free shipping. It’s even available for in-store pickup where available, so you can stretch your workspace out as soon as today.

Like all of the best computer monitors, the Samsung 32-inch 4K monitor brings great picture quality to whatever use you intend to put it to. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution provides outstanding detail for watching movies and other forms of entertainment, and its 60Hz refresh rate keeps picture quality from deteriorating even when playing back the fast-paced action of an intense action movie or the Sunday football game. Gamers will enjoy the high refresh rate in combination with the Samsung 32-inch 4K monitor’s 4ms response time, which work together for precise picture playback with less lag. Those seeking one of the best monitors for designers or the best monitors for photo editing will love this display’s size, as the 32-inch LED screen makes for a nice canvas for creating.

In addition to its great specs, the Samsung 32-inch 4K monitor also allows for even more expandability, as it features 2 HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. These are great for devices such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other high-quality audio and video devices, but they also make it possible to attach even more monitors for a truly sprawling computing experience. The Samsung 32-inch 4K monitor is a great option for professionals looking to fight the claustrophobia of a laptop, creators looking for a high-quality tool for their work, and gamers wanting to get immersed more deeply into their games.

You’ll need to act quickly to ensure you make this Samsung 32-inch 4K monitor yours, as it won’t last long with this $100 savings. It’s currently only $290 at Best Buy, marked down from its regular price of $390, and it will arrive you with three free months of YouTube Premium, and with free shipping as well.

