Save as much as 45% on Samsung, WD, and SanDisk SSDs, HDDs for Black Friday

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday arrive there are a lot of good deals on laptops, gaming devices, tablets, phones, and more. However, if you’re looking to transfer over your content to your new device, or just boost performance or storage, you’ll be in need of a solid-state drive (SSD) or HDD.

Amazon has your back for the holidays and is currently cutting prices on select Samsung, Western Digital, and SanDisk hard drives and SSDs.

Starting first with the Samsung deals, there’s quite a bit to go around. You’ll be able to grab up a 40% savings on the Samsung T5 Portable SSD (now $140,) as well as save up to 45% (prices at $100) on all sizes of internal SATA III Samsung SSD storage. That includes the spacious Samsung SSD 860 EVO 4TB, the budget-friendly version with 500GB of storage or a 1TB SSD. Finally, if you’re looking for a M.2. SSD with low latency, and power efficiency for 4K gaming or content creation, you’ll also find a discount on the Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD.

As for Western Digital, you'll be able to save on items that can boost your storage on your Xbox or Playstation console, or help back up your laptop or MacBook. These include the Western Digital Black 4TB Game Drive (now $110), or the 4TB White-Gold My Passport Ultra Portable (now $119.)

There are even some nifty savings on the 1TB My Passport for Mac, which is designed for Apple's Time Machine feature. Capping things off are Western Digital personal Cloud Home Cloud Storage backups, which are now on sale for 19% or 20% off.

Finally, there are the SanDisk products. On this front, there are many deals on both internal solid-state-drives. You’ll find an Ultra 3D NAND 500GB for as cheap $65. There’s even a bigger 1TB version for $100, which is excellent for speeding up an older desktop computer.

SANDISK ULTRA 3D – 500 GB

SANDISK ULTRA 3D INTERNAL SSD – 1 TB

With all these solid-sate-drives or products, you’ll likely enjoy faster boot times, better gaming performance on your laptop. You also can transfer over content between your devices with ease. SSDs can blaze close to the 560MB per second read mark, which means that you’re getting plenty of value for the price you’re paying.

