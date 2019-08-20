Deals

You can get this XPS 15 laptop for over $500 off with Dell’s latest deal

Anita George
By
dell xps 15 photo
Dell.com/Dell

As part of a bigger, site-wide sale on laptops, desktops, and electronics, Dell is offering a huge discount on a 2018 XPS 15 laptop. Dell is currently selling last year’s XPS 15 at a steep $502 discount, which knocks the price down from $2,200 to just $1,698.

This 2018 XPS 15 laptop comes with a 15.6-inch 4K Ultra HD display, an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 1TB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage, and 32GB of RAM. The display itself is a touchscreen that boasts thin bezels (5.7 mm) and a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution. In addition, customers can also expect features such as the Killer Wireless-AC adapter, up to 20 hours of battery life, and a variety of ports and slots, including: An SD card slot, a USB 3.1 Gen 1, a Thunderbolt 3 port, and a headset jack. And for those customers who are especially environmentally conscious, it’s also worth noting that, according to Dell, “over 90% of the laptop (by weight) can be easily recycled or reused.”

Digital Trends reviewed the 2018 XPS 15 and received a fairly glowing review from our staff. Overall, we felt that the 2018 XPS 15 was well-designed and easily “doubles as a capable gaming PC.” Among its highs were its long battery life and a “well-rounded” port selection. The lows, however, included the SSD’s slow write speed and a poorly placed webcam. And when it came to the question of whether we would recommend buying the 2018 XPS 15, we felt that it was a good buy, but only for those who needed such a high-performance PC. For customers planning on doing a lot of video editing, programming, or music producing, the 2018 XPS 15 might be the way to go, even with its usual high price tag. Further, we also recommended that video editors may want to pick up the “higher-resolution 4K model” if they do decide to go with the XPS 15.

It’s unclear when this sale will end as an end date hasn’t been posted on the product listing for this deal. Regardless, you will still want to act fast as a steep discount like this is unlikely to last very long. It’s also worth mentioning that this deal also features free shipping as well.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

