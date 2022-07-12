Prime Day: Get this Shark Dyson cordless vacuum alternative for $200

For a lot of people, Dyson is the go-to name in vacuums. But brand loyalty is expensive, and it can force you to miss out on some fantastic products and deals. Take this Shark cordless vacuum Prime Day deal, for instance. Right now at Best Buy, you can get the Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum for only $200, down $60 from its retail price of $260. This deal may only stick around during Prime Day, so take advantage while you can.

Why you should buy this Shark cordless vacuum on Prime Day

Once you try a cordless vacuum, you’ll never go back. They’re easy to use and incredibly convenient. Since you’re not tethered to a wall socket, you can bring the vacuum into every room you need to clean without having to unplug and plug back in every time. You can easily maneuver the vacuum under tables, around sofas, and into deep nooks and crannies. Since cordless vacuums are so light, you can easily clean surfaces at or above eye level, such as bookshelves and ceiling fans. Take advantage of this Shark cordless vacuum Prime Day deal and make your cleaning routine less of a chore.

This Shark cordless vacuum can hold its own against bigger brands like Dyson. It has a high-speed brushless motor that will suck up dirt, dust, and fine particles easily. It works just as well on hardwoods and carpets. When you need to clean the car or dig into the cushions of a couch, you can take off the long tube and turn the entire vacuum into a handheld. This Shark model is only 7 pounds when completely assembled and lighter when in handheld mode. If you’re looking for something a bit beefier than this stick vacuum, check out the best Shark vacuums of 2022.

This Shark cordless vacuum has a run time of 40 minutes on a single charge. Unless you’re going for a spring cleaning and need to deep dive into every nook and cranny in your house, that should be plenty of time for the average house. And if you store the vacuum in its convenient charging station, it will always be ready when you need it. If it does conk out on you during cleaning, it will only take three hours to get completely charged again. Since the Shark is so easy to whip out and carry anywhere, you’ll find yourself cleaning up areas as messes arise rather than waiting for one painfully long day of cleaning.

This Shark cordless vacuum Prime Day deal is exclusive to Best Buy Prime Day deals, but it might not stick around past Prime Day. Best Buy is giving Amazon a run for their money when it comes to Prime Day deals this year. Grab this fantastic Dyson alternative while it’s still super cheap.

Editors' Recommendations