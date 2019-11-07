Amazon drops killer deals on these Shark Ion and IQ robot vacuums

Vacuums have come a long way. Now, thanks to robot vacuums, you no longer have to drag a heavy canister around your home and risk getting back problems. They also allow you to set cleaning schedules so you don’t even have to leave your couch. And since they’re no longer a new innovation, you don’t have to spend a small fortune to get one. A couple of great and relatively affordable robot vacuums are the remote-controlled Shark Ion 720 and the super-smart Shark IQ R101AE. Get them on Amazon today and save as much as $120.

Shark Ion 750 — $230

The Shark Ion RV720 is basically just like the Shark Ion RV750 without the Wi-Fi connectivity, although it does come with its own remote. You can use it not only to control the robot but also to schedule cleaning routines. What it lacks in wireless connectivity it more than makes up with how well it works. Featuring a self-cleaning brush-roll system that’s equipped with helix-patterned high-tensile bristles, this robot vac can easily capture dirt and debris from any type of floor surface. It does really well on hard floors like tiles, wood, concrete, laminate, and even carpets, although it does struggle a bit on extremely dense ones. It also does a spectacular job in picking up pet hair and dander so if you have dogs or cats, this is a great robot vac to buy.

Even though it’s shaped like a circle as are most robot vacuums, the RV720 is quite adept at cleaning edges and corners thanks to the two side brushes that continuously spin. This robot comes with smart and proximity sensors that allow it to seamlessly navigate your home while avoiding obstacles. And with the included magnetic BotBoundary strips, you can set up specific “no-go zones” that you want the robot to stay away from.

Aside from the remote, you can also use the buttons found on top of the RV720 to operate it. There’s the standard Clean button which allows it to pass through an area once in a straight line. For a more thorough cleaning of a targeted area, press the Spot button. Finally, this robot vacuum is capable of cleaning for over an hour at a time, which is a good 15 minutes longer than most robot vacuums. Once it’s low on juice, it will automatically return to its charging dock to recharge so it can resume cleaning.

You can get the Shark Ion RV720 for a huge $120 off on Amazon and pay just $230 instead of $350. And if you order via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card you can get an additional $50 off instantly upon approval, cutting the cost to $180.

Shark IQ R101AE — $480

The Shark IQ R101AE is the brand’s smartest robot vacuum yet. It comes with a self-emptying base and an anti-tangle brush roll system. Normally, robot vacs like this retails for over $700, but this one costs $549 — half of the Roomba’s i7+’s price. And if you order today on Amazon, you’ll get a cool $69 discount, bringing the price down to $480. To make the deal even sweeter, you can get an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa card, slicing the price to an enticing $430. Hurry because deals like this typically don’t last.

Instead of just roaming around in a pattern, the Shark IQ sweeps row by row to ensure it doesn’t miss a spot. Using a built-in front-facing camera, something missing in the RV720, this robot vacuum boasts the best navigation system that Shark has to offer. What’s more, you have the power to create a floor plan of your home and tell the robot where to clean via room selection. Other robot vacuums are only capable of single room mapping. This makes the Shark IQ ideal for larger homes.

To control the robot, you can either use the buttons found on top, the Shark app, or voice command. Unlike the RV720, you can set this up with Alexa to set it off on its cleaning course. And when it’s about to run out of battery, it’ll automatically return to its charging dock to do even more cleaning. It even knows where it last left off and will return to that spot.

When it comes to the actual cleaning, the Shark IQ’s suction is incredibly powerful for such a small device. It can easily pick up small and large debris, even stuck-on dirt from floors and carpets. This robot is also designed to tackle pet and human hair with ease thanks to its anti-tangle brush roll system. When it’s done cleaning, it’ll return to the charging dock and empty everything in the dust bin. It cleans itself via high-velocity air and with a large 30-day holding capacity, you don’t need to empty the vacuum base regularly.

The Shark Ion RV720 and the Shark IQ R101AE are reliable robot vacuums that will take care of your floors while you take care of your family. The R101AE offers the ultimate convenience with its cutting-edge navigation system, wireless connectivity, and large-capacity vacuum base.

