Get a MASSIVE Sony 4K TV for $500 off right now at Best Buy!

Make movie nights magical when you bring home this big-screen TV. Right now, you can get the Sony 65 inch Class X85J Series 4K Smart Google TV at Best Buy for just $1,100. That’s a savings of $500 off the regularly marked price of $1,600 when you order it today for free delivery or in-store pickup. This TV delivers a premium picture right from your wall. From streaming movies to watching old home videos, enjoy a crystal clear picture and premium sound.
This Sony 4K TV is ideal for any home theater environment. Whether your preferred watching space is a designated media room or just your bedroom, this big-screen TV will look great while delivery an amazing viewing experience. Featuring Triluminos Pro Color for natural, lifelike color quality, a 4K HDR Processor, and Motionflow XR for faster frame rates, you’ll be able to watch movies, documentaries, and sports like never before. Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out the other Best Buy TV deals going on today to find something a little more budget-friendly.
This Google Smart TV lets you browse and watch over 700,000 movies and TV shows from across your favorite streaming services, all in one place. The built-in Google Assistant can help you search for movies and shows from Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and more using the included remote with voice control. Pair this TV with your Amazon Alexa to do even more, and enable your other devices to stream content, manage controls and more.
Don’t wait to get this big-screen TV for your home theater, living room, or anywhere else you watch content. Order the Sony 65 inch Class X85J Series 4K Smart Google TV today from Best Buy and pay just $1,100. Regularly priced at $1,600, you’ll save $500 on this TV, which is one of the great 65-inch 4K TV deals. Get free delivery when you order online, or pick it up in-store where available. Need to upgrade your audio while you’re at it? Check out these killer soundbar deals going on today to complete your home theater setup.
