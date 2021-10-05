  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Get a MASSIVE Sony 4K TV for $500 off right now at Best Buy!

By
Sony 65 inch 4K smart tv with image of Arches National Park on screen, on a white background.

Make movie nights magical when you bring home this big-screen TV. Right now, you can get the Sony 65 inch Class X85J Series 4K Smart Google TV at Best Buy for just $1,100. That’s a savings of $500 off the regularly marked price of $1,600 when you order it today for free delivery or in-store pickup. This TV delivers a premium picture right from your wall. From streaming movies to watching old home videos, enjoy a crystal clear picture and premium sound.

Buy Now

This Sony 4K TV is ideal for any home theater environment. Whether your preferred watching space is a designated media room or just your bedroom, this big-screen TV will look great while delivery an amazing viewing experience. Featuring Triluminos Pro Color for natural, lifelike color quality, a 4K HDR Processor, and Motionflow XR for faster frame rates, you’ll be able to watch movies, documentaries, and sports like never before. Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out the other Best Buy TV deals going on today to find something a little more budget-friendly.

This Google Smart TV lets you browse and watch over 700,000 movies and TV shows from across your favorite streaming services, all in one place. The built-in Google Assistant can help you search for movies and shows from Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and more using the included remote with voice control. Pair this TV with your Amazon Alexa to do even more, and enable your other devices to stream content, manage controls and more.

Don’t wait to get this big-screen TV for your home theater, living room, or anywhere else you watch content. Order the Sony 65 inch Class X85J Series 4K Smart Google TV today from Best Buy and pay just $1,100. Regularly priced at $1,600, you’ll save $500 on this TV, which is one of the great 65-inch 4K TV deals. Get free delivery when you order online, or pick it up in-store where available. Need to upgrade your audio while you’re at it? Check out these killer soundbar deals going on today to complete your home theater setup.

Buy Now

More 4K TV deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great 4K TV deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Hisense 65-Inch 65U6G Quantum Series ULED 4K Smart TV with Alexa

$700 $850
If you want quantum dot LED technology at a relatively affordable price, this 65-inch Hisense H9G 4K ULED TV is an excellent way to entertain yourself and keep your finances in the green. more
Buy at Amazon

65-inch LG NanoCell 80 Series 4K TV

$900 $1,100
With a fast processor, a beautiful screen. and LG's ThinQ AI software built-in, this TV not only looks fantastic but also has those all-important smart features like easy streaming. more
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch LG Class 99 Series Mini-LED 8K TV

$2,500 $3,500
If you enjoy the brightness of an LED display but you want higher resolution than your average 4K TV, this option from LG has 8K resolution and Mini-LED technology for a brighter image. more
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch Samsung QN900A QLED 8K TV

$3,500 $5,000
Enjoy your content in stunning detail with this QLED 8K TV from Samsung. Even if content is coming in at 4K or lower, the TV will upscale to 8K to give you the best possible image. more
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch P-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$1,200 $1,400
For playing games or watching movies, this VIZIO TV has crisp 4K resolution and features like the ProGaming Engine to improve the gaming experience. more
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch Samsung Class QN800A Series Neo QLED 8K TV

$2,800 $3,500
Enjoy the best of the best with both QLED and 8K. This stunning TV from Samsung is packed full of the latest technology and smart features for ease of use. more
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

This is how much Facebook’s outage is thought to have cost it

facebook hacked

We can’t believe how cheap this MSI gaming laptop is at Walmart

Lenovo Legion gaming laptop showing game scene on the screen, on a white background.

Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram are back after several hours offline

facebook hacked

The price of Intel’s upcoming Alder Lake processors has been leaked on Amazon

Promotional image of an Intel Core desktop processor.

Asus GeForce RTX 3070 is the world’s first Noctua-cooled GPU

Asus and Noctua's RTX 3070 graphics card.

HP Days Sale is the best way to get a headstart on holiday shopping or grab new gear

HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset

The internet had a field day dunking on Facebook while it’s down

girls laughing at phone.

Here’s why you should buy certified renewed or refurbished smartphones

iPhone 11 Pro and Pixel 4 rear

Why your next TV could very well cost a lot more

A couple discuss televisions while shopping at Best Buy in the CambridgeSide Galleria in Cambridge, MA on August 11, 2018. Massachusetts shoppers are taking advantage of the tax-free weekend after two years without.

Twitter is facing its own outages as Facebook users flock to other sites

twitter 13th birthday changed communication nyse

Why your PC might not get today’s Windows 11 update until mid-2022

The Type Cover and Surface Slim Pen 2 attached to the Surface Pro 8.

How to install Windows 11 on your PC: All methods, explained

Windows 11 updates are moving to once a year.

Windows 11: Release date, update schedule, new features, and more

Laptop sitting on a desk showing Windows 11's built-in Microsoft Teams experience