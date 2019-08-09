Share

DSLR (digital single-lens reflex) cameras are great for travel photography, but they are bulky and can be a hassle to pack. More and more travelers are going for mirrorless cameras instead, as they offer amazing image quality at half the size and weight of conventional DSLRs. A solid option would be the Sony Alpha a6000, and it’s currently on sale on Amazon. Normally $1,000, a nice 20% discount brings its price down to just $798.

This bundle comes with two power zoom lenses to help you shoot photos and videos in various focal lengths: The 16-50mm lens ideal for moderate wide-angle architectural and environmental shots, and a 55-210 lens perfect for taking close-ups and portraits.

The a6000’s compact body is designed with multiple buttons that make adjusting settings and switching modes easy even on the fly. The key feature on the front is the E-mount which can accommodate a variety of lenses, including 17 from the E-mount series and third-party options from Sigma, Tamron, and other brands. There are also the pop-up flash and the mode and command dials at the top deck; OLED electronic viewfinder, shutter, and a whole bunch of controls on the back; and a tilting 3-inch LCD screen with high-quality display.

Run by the Bionz X processor, this camera is three times faster than the earlier models. This allows for accurate textures, reduced blurriness, and suppressed visual noise in images. It also uses a hybrid autofocus (AF) system which Sony claims is among the world’s fastest AF at .06 seconds. The result is not just an impressive 11 fps burst mode, but also very accurate movement tracking for both photos and videos. With this camera, you can capture the exact expression or moment you’re looking for.

The movie quality is on point. Sony’s optical image stabilization does a fine job of keeping things nice and smooth even without using a tripod or when your hands are shaking. You’ll also love its ability to capture film-like motion and stunning details in your videos, all thanks to its Full HD/60p resolution.

For a small unit, the Sony Alpha a6000 sure is packed with a robust set of photo and video technologies that can match the traditional DLSRs. You can order the two-lens bundle today on Amazon at a discounted price of $798.

