Amazon has these premium noise-canceling headphones on sale for up to $170 off

For music lovers looking for an isolated listening experience or frequent travelers longing for some peace and quiet in their transit, there’s no better way to deal with the hubbub than by popping on a nice pair of noise-canceling headphones. This type of device boasts an innovative technology that effectively blocks and even erases sound waves, helping you focus on your tasks or simply relax.

If you missed the chance to score discounts on premium noise-canceling cans during the holiday and year-end sales, fret not. Amazon still has the prices of the high-end Sony WH-1000XM3 and Bowers & Wilkins PX slashed for up to a whopping $170 off. Sale prices are $278 and $230, respectively.

Sony WH-1000XM3 — $278 ($72 off)

The Sony WH-1000XM3 have been dominating our best wireless and noise-canceling headphones lists for a long time, offering a sensational combination of sound quality and comfortability. Slim and lightweight, they are truly built for long listening sessions. The deep ear cups cover the ears nicely, while the padded headband ensures a snug and secure fit around the head. The entire profile also swivels and folds, making it easy to store in the included hardshell carry case.

From the roars of engine and vehicles to the sound of vehicles and humans, the WH-1000XM3 can block it all. This incredible noise-canceling technology means you’ll hear every word, detail, note, and tune with impressive clarity, no matter how loud the environment. A powerful audio processor just makes the experience even better, bringing your music, movies, and live recordings to a whole new level of immersive.

With up to 30 hours of playback time, these Sony noise-canceling headphones are an ideal company for daily commutes and long-haul flights. When low on juice, you can get them up and running in no time with their quick-charging feature. A supplied cable is included so you can still use them when you can’t charge or when Bluetooth connectivity is not allowed.

You can pick up the Sony WH-1000XM3 on Amazon right now for only $278, or $72 less than the standard price. When approved of an Amazon Rewards Visa, you’ll also be getting an instant $50 off, which brings the sale price further down to $228.

BUY NOW

Bowers & Wilkins PX — $230 ($170 off)

The Bowers & Wilkins PX are the famed British audio brand’s first entry into the noise-canceling market. Perfect for travelers and professionals, this model lets you modify how much of the outside world you want to let in. Their adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) comes with three modes for optimal isolation wherever you are. A flight mode will completely cancel out engine noise during travel, an office mode will limit background sound while allowing you to hear conversations, and a city mode will keep you alert to what’s happening around you. You are also assured of a rich sound for your music and movies, thanks to the angled drivers designed to deliver a natural stereo perspective and crystal clear audio reproduction.

With control buttons on the right ear cups, these Bowers & Wilkins noise-canceling headphones make it easy for you to adjust settings or activate functions even on the fly. What’s even better, though, is their built-in sensors which enable a highly intelligent control system. Simple gestures such as lifting an ear cup or hanging them around your neck will pause your music, and putting them back on will resume whatever it is that has been paused. You can also easily power them down into a deep sleep to preserve battery by simply taking them off.

With outstanding design, build, and functionality, it’s no surprise that the Bowers & Wilkins PX received a star rating of 4 out of 5. Our review even concluded that they make solid contenders against the best from Sony and Bose. Take advantage of Amazon’s deal and bring home this pair for only $230, a far cry from the steep retail price of $400.

BUY NOW

Looking for more savings? Browse through our curated deals page for the latest and exciting discounts on true wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, and other audio tech products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations