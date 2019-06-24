Share

TVs are getting more and more advanced every year. We’ve seen OLED panels, curved screens, and 4K HDR units popping up all over the market. If you’ve been living your life in 1080p and planning to upgrade to 4K TV, you may want to check out this deal on the Sony 49-inch Bravia 4K HDR LED TV. This X900F-series is normally $1,298, Walmart is offering it for only $998 – that’s a cool savings of $300.

Equipped with a stunning array of technologies, the Sony BRAVIA XBR49X900F will surely take your home entertainment setup to a whole new level. It combines High Dynamic Range (HDR) and 4K Ultra HD resolution to deliver superior picture quality with exceptional detail, color, brightness, and contrast. If you’re looking for more great TV deals keep an eye out on our Prime Day 2019 page.

This TV boasts a newly developed 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme which takes everything you watch and upgrades it to near 4K HDR quality. An object-based HDR Remaster technology can recognize, analyze, and optimize each object individually to adjust the overall contrast, resulting in a more natural and realistic picture. It also comes with X-Motion Clarity, a revolutionary feature from Sony that refines action on the screen in real time with an incredible refresh rate for a brighter and clearer quality.

Colors are rich and vibrant, thanks to the TV’s Triluminos Display with more shades of red, green, and blue than other models. Its 4K HDR Super Bit Mapping reveals thousands of shades and gradation which together produce vivid and authentic images. It also has a range of local dimming technology for enhanced contrast and incredible brightness.

From finding new content to streaming your favorite show, this Sony BRAVIA Android TV can bring you everything in an instant. You can enjoy a wide variety of apps with Google Cast and Google Play, including Pandora, Netflix, and Hulu. It’s also compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa, so you can ask it to do things like change the channel or play videos from YouTube.

Enjoy a blissful TV-watching experience with the Sony 49-inch BRAVIA X900F 4K HDR Android LED TV. It comes at a high price tag, but with its powerful performance and innovative smart TV functionality, it’s definitely a worthwhile investment. Get yours now on Amazon at a discounted price of $998.

