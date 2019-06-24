Digital Trends
Deals

Walmart takes $300 off the price of this 49-inch Sony Bravia 4K HDR TV

Erica Katherina
By
sony bravia 49 inch walmart deal x900f 4k hdr android led tv xbr49x900f

TVs are getting more and more advanced every year. We’ve seen OLED panels, curved screens, and 4K HDR units popping up all over the market. If you’ve been living your life in 1080p and planning to upgrade to 4K TV, you may want to check out this deal on the Sony 49-inch Bravia 4K HDR LED TV. This X900F-series is normally $1,298, Walmart is offering it for only $998 – that’s a cool savings of $300.

Equipped with a stunning array of technologies, the Sony BRAVIA XBR49X900F will surely take your home entertainment setup to a whole new level. It combines High Dynamic Range (HDR) and 4K Ultra HD resolution to deliver superior picture quality with exceptional detail, color, brightness, and contrast. If you’re looking for more great TV deals keep an eye out on our Prime Day 2019 page.

BUY NOW

This TV boasts a newly developed 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme which takes everything you watch and upgrades it to near 4K HDR quality. An object-based HDR Remaster technology can recognize, analyze, and optimize each object individually to adjust the overall contrast, resulting in a more natural and realistic picture. It also comes with X-Motion Clarity, a revolutionary feature from Sony that refines action on the screen in real time with an incredible refresh rate for a brighter and clearer quality.

Colors are rich and vibrant, thanks to the TV’s Triluminos Display with more shades of red, green, and blue than other models. Its 4K HDR Super Bit Mapping reveals thousands of shades and gradation which together produce vivid and authentic images. It also has a range of local dimming technology for enhanced contrast and incredible brightness.

From finding new content to streaming your favorite show, this Sony BRAVIA Android TV can bring you everything in an instant. You can enjoy a wide variety of apps with Google Cast and Google Play, including Pandora, Netflix, and Hulu. It’s also compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa, so you can ask it to do things like change the channel or play videos from YouTube.

Enjoy a blissful TV-watching experience with the Sony 49-inch BRAVIA X900F 4K HDR Android LED TV. It comes at a high price tag, but with its powerful performance and innovative smart TV functionality, it’s definitely a worthwhile investment. Get yours now on Amazon at a discounted price of $998.

Looking for more tech deals? Find 4K TV deals and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Start date, predictions, and the best deals so far
Up Next

Amazon Echo vs. Dot: Which smart speaker is best for you?
gopro hero5 black hero 5 press
Deals

Amazon slashes $141 off the GoPro Hero 5 Black action camera

Can't shell out the $350 that the Hero 7 Black is currently selling for, but in the market for an action cam? Try out the Hero 5 Black. Amazon currently has a sale through third party seller Deals R Us, which knocks 35% off the retail…
Posted By Ed Oswald
Deals

Best cheap air conditioner deals for 2019: Frigidaire, LG, and more

Spring is in full swing and summer is on the way, and now is the time time to shop for some deals on air conditioning units. We rounded up a selection of the best deals on cheap air conditioners and dehumidifiers going right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
google home tips and tricks topvoltouch 800x533 c
Deals

Walmart drops prices on Google Home smart speakers ahead of Prime Day 2019

Smart speakers are the future of home automation. If you’re thinking about getting one, now's a great time as Walmart is offering Google Home on sale. Normally $129, it is now available for only $99.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Garmin Forerunner 935 closeup
Deals

Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS smartwatch gets price cut with a pre-Prime Day deal

Once known just for GPS, Garmin has become a big player in fitness-focused wearables. Just in time for beach body season, you can get the Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS fitness watch for just $421, down from its original $500.
Posted By William Hank
lenovo chromebook s330 amazon deal
Computing

Need a laptop? Get a Lenovo Chromebook S330 at a hefty 60% discount on Amazon

Fast, simple, and secure, you can expect the Lenovo S330 to deliver a great day-to-day performance for your work or school needs. Order yours today on Amazon at a discounted price of $169.
Posted By Erica Katherina
samsung 4k tv deal 58 inch un58nu7100
Deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: What to expect from Amazon in 2019

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on a 4K TV ⁠— Amazon's Prime Day is right around the corner, and with it we're expecting to see discounts on televisions from the likes of Samsung and Vizio.
Posted By Josh Levenson
UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie
Deals

How to watch UFC Fight Night 154: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie on ESPN Plus

UFC is coming to South Carolina this Saturday, with Fight Night 154 featuring a featherweight bout between Renato Moicano and Chan Sung Jung. If you’re looking for a way to stream the bloody action online, then ESPN Plus is what you need.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K smart TV deals for June 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best pillow for side sleepers
Deals

Are flat pillows a pain in your neck? Here are the best pillows for side-sleepers

If you've tried doubling up on pillows or buying larger ones to no avail, then it might just be time for a new pillow – one made for sleeping on your side. We've rounded up the best pillows for side sleepers that give neck and head…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple Mac Mini 2018
Deals

Apple-refurbished MacBooks and Mac Minis get big price cuts for grads

Deals on Mac computers are hard to come by outside of seasonal sales, so your best bet might be to buy refurbished. These professionally renewed Mac deals are a sure way to save big on Apple computers that look, feel, and work like new.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple watchos 4 1 streaming music gymkit watch series 3 review 7
Deals

The Apple Watch Series 3 is still just $199 before Amazon Prime Day 2019

If you were hoping to find some great Apple deals on Prime day, you’ll have to wait a few more weeks, but if you’re looking to pick up an Apple Watch, there’s really no need to wait. Amazon is currently offering an $80 discount on the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best 4th of july sales
Deals

The best 4th of July sales 2019: Best Buy, Home Depot, and REI

Whether you're looking for price cuts on mattresses, major appliances, kitchen gadgets, outdoor gear, and just about anything you can think of for summer, there's bound to be a sale with your name on it.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Start date, predictions, and the best deals so far

Amazon Prime Day 2019 isn't here yet, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
germguardian air purifier amazon deal 3
Deals

Amazon slashes 43% off on this air purifier to help you breathe clean air

Achieve a healthy indoor air quality for your home with the GermGuardian Full Room Air Purifier. Its 3-in-1 air cleaning system is powerful enough to eliminate pollutants lurking in the air. Get yours on Amazon for only $85.
Posted By Erica Katherina