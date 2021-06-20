In the market for a new TV? Want something that’s 4K-ready so you can watch ultra-high-definition content? You’ll be pleased to know there are plenty of smart TVs available on sale as part of the Amazon Prime Day deals.

You might also like to know that as part of the Walmart Prime Day sale, it is offering the Sony 55-inch Bravia 800H Series 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV for $798, which is over $200 off the full price. That’s an incredible deal for this 4K TV that includes Android TV streaming built-in. It’s also one of the best prices we’ve seen in a while.

Sony’s 55-inch Bravia 800H Series UHD LED Android Smart TV is a 4K resolution and HDR-ready TV with the Android smart TV ecosystem built in. It features Google Assistant so you can control the TV and access all media content using voice commands. Android TV also supports all of your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, and much more.

It can be mounted flush to the wall, making it look like a work of art or a picture frame.

Sony’s Bravia 800H series includes the 4K HDR processor X1 and the 4K X-Reality Pro technology, which upscales all content to match a high-definition resolution. Those high-tech features paired with the Sony Triluminos display offer beautiful colors, sharpness, and visual fidelity. Plus, the TV works with a huge selection of devices including Apple AirPlay 2, Google Nest, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit.

The Sony 55-inch Bravia 800H Series Android Smart TV is normally $1,000, but Walmart is offering it for $798, a discount of over $200. You won’t find another 4K UHD smart TV with this visual fidelity and this many features at an equal or lower price. There’s no telling how long Walmart will honor the deal, so act fast!

More Prime Day 4K TV Deals Available Now

Want something a little cheaper or looking for a different brand? Don’t fret, there are a ton of smart TV and home theater deals available thanks to Amazon Prime Day. You can always check out the best Prime Day 4K TV deals. We also rounded up some of the better deals below. Take a look!

