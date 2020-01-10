We here at Digital Trends have tested countless products in a span of over a decade, so trust us when we say that earning the Editor’s Choice stamp of approval and a near-perfect 4.5-star rating is no easy feat. We’re very hard to please. That’s why we wholeheartedly recommend the superb Sony WH-1000XM3, our choice for the best wireless headphones and best noise-canceling headphones of 2020. They normally retail for $350, but with Amazon’s $52 discount, you can get them for $298. And if you order via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, you’ll receive an additional $50 off instantly, reducing the price even further to $248.

The new and improved WH-1000XM3 is Sony’s premium noise-canceling headphones offering. These headphones have a lot going for them. First is how cool they look. Sony got rid of the rugged, leathery finish around the earcups and replaced it with a new plastic chassis, making for a far sleeker silhouette. The change in material made the WH-1000XM3 more lightweight and slender, enhancing wearability. Plus, the swivel design of the earcups guarantees supreme comfort. The cups are ergonomically padded and made even larger for bigger ears, and the material is nicely breathable, so you won’t feel uncomfortably hot even after long wear.

Aside from their pleasing aesthetics, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are solid when it comes to noise cancellation. Thanks to Sony’s new QN1 processor, this technology has dramatically improved both audio processing and noise cancellation. Turning on the ANC practically obliterated every loud sound in the environment, from people to vehicles. The WH-1000XM3 also adapt their noise cancellation based on where you are. Through Sense Engine, these headphones let in certain traffic noises like horns and sirens, so you won’t get run over by a car while listening to music.

Music sounds immaculate with these headphones, with 32-bit signal processing, a high signal-to-noise ratio, and low distortion. Studio recordings sound impeccable, while live recordings are completely immersive. Basses sound punchy and strong, but don’t overpower the beauty and subtlety of the mids and highs.

You can operate these headphones through gestures as well as by pushing buttons. When you cup your hand over the right earcup, the music will automatically pause so you can have a conversation. Swiping and tapping also lets you play/pause, skip/return tracks, and adjust the volume. Lastly, the Sony WH-1000XM3’s battery life can last an epic 30 hours between charges. Even charging for just 10 minutes allows you to use them for five hours with active noise cancellation.

Outstanding build design, impressive noise-canceling capability, fantastic acoustics, wonderfully easy operation, and insanely long battery life – what more can you ask for? Get the Sony WH-1000XM3 on Amazon for $298.

