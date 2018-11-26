Digital Trends
Take $99 off a new iPhone with the Straight Talk iPhone 8 Cyber Monday sale

Lucas Coll
There’s no doubt that despite years of competition, Apple still makes some of the best smartphones around. Yet, as awesome as the iPhone X and iPhone XS may be, they’re prohibitively expensive for many, making the iPhone 8 (released last year alongside the X) a great alternative if you want an Apple flagship without dropping a grand.

Although it may have been overshadowed a bit by its beefier (and more costly) sibling, the iPhone 8 is a great device, featuring the signature polish on which the Cuptertino-based company has built its name. An iPhone 8 is already cheaper than the iPhone X – not to mention the 2018 iPhone XS and XS Max – but if you’ve been looking for a new smartphone and missed the Black Friday deals, then Walmart is offering a $99 discount on prepaid Straight Talk iPhone 8 models for Cyber Monday.

The iPhone 8 features a pretty standard design that Apple veterans will be instantly familiar with. It hardly needs to reinvent the wheel, however, since it boasts the great build quality, excellent camera, snappy hardware, and intuitive software that we all have come to expect from an iPhone.

These iPhone 8 models are on the Straight Talk network, which is a prepaid service offering a number of benefits over traditional carriers. A prepaid plan doesn’t lock you into yearly contracts (which carry stiff penalties if you cancel your service before the contract is up) and is a good way to make sure you’re only paying for minutes and data that you’re using. As long as you’re aware of the limitations of prepaid plans, you can save a nice chunk of change with Straight Talk.

The Straight Talk iPhone 8 Cyber Monday deal knocks $99 off the price of either the prepaid iPhone 8 or the larger iPhone 8 Plus. This brings the 64GB iPhone 8 down to $500 and the 64GB iPhone 8 Plus down to $600. Both of these Cyber Monday deals are available exclusively from Walmart, but it looks like this offer is for one day only — if you’re in the market for a new iPhone 8 (and want to go the prepaid route), then act quickly.

