Time to grab a new laptop, computer, or tablet? You might as well seek out the best Surface Pro 7 Black Friday deal, to get a great price on this multi-function device. It can be both a tablet and a laptop, and really, whatever else you want it to be. Right now, you can get the Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover at Best Buy for $700 with free shipping, which is $230 off the full price. That’s a great discount, and certainly puts it within the range of the best Black Friday deals this year, and it’s also on par with some of the best Black Friday Laptop deals. If you want a more traditional laptop with the same Microsoft Surface touch, you can always go with the Surface Laptop 4 Black Friday deal, instead. Of course, over $200 off the Surface Pro 7 is nothing to sneeze at either. You can check out that deal below, or keep reading for more info on this versatile tablet and laptop.

Buy Now

Today’s Best Surface Pro 7 Black Friday deal

Why buy:

A gorgeous 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen display

Versatile kickstand that adjust nearly 180-degrees

Powerful Intel Core processor with 8GB of RAM

128GB of internal storage or more

If you’ve been waiting for an excellent deal on the new Surface Pro 7, this is it. Right now, you can get the Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover for $700 with free shipping. Normally $930, you’re getting $230 off the regular price and it’s the best deal we’ve seen all year.

For a tablet, or 2-in-1 style device, the Surface Pro 7+ is packed to the brim with powerful hardware. Pair it up with the keyboard Type Cover — which is included in the deal — and you have a fully capable laptop with a gorgeous touchscreen display. This model features a 12.3-inch PixelSense display running at a native resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels. Under the hood are an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive, with a microSD slot for expanding that storage capacity even more. It’s ultra-portable and lightweight, even with the cover, but still packs a lot of power and performance into the small frame.

If you’re wondering what the difference is between the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and the Surface Pro 7+ we have a detailed comparison you can check out. Just know that the Surface 7 Pro+ is the better buy on many fronts, in both performance, design, and user experience. Not to mention, this Black Friday deal brings the price down considerably!

Again, you can grab it for $700, which is $230 off the full price, not including the free shipping — and you can have it on your doorstep within the next few days if you order soon. Don’t forget to grab a compatible stylus (pen) and mouse if you want to use it like a more traditional laptop! Act soon though, this deal may be gone before long and the Surface Pro inventory is dwindling.

Buy Now

Should you shop this Surface Pro 7 Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Unfortunately, just like last year, we’re seeing a lot of supply chain problems compound to create an unpredictable market, especially for consumer electronics. What does that mean? Shortages, like the microchip shortage, and delays, have resulted in low inventory for a lot of items this year. For things that are in stock, when they’re gone, it also means they’re gone for a while as manufacturers are having a tough time keeping up. High-demand items are seeing the biggest impact, with so many “out of stock” and “unavailable” warnings across the board. If you come across a deal you really want, we recommend taking advantage as soon as possible. These deals are selling out fast, and they’re some of the best we’ve seen in a long while.

In case you’re afraid to shop deals too early, don’t be. Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy have extended the holiday returns window, some even until January 2022. It means that if you buy something, and it gets a deep discount later, you can always get a refund for the price difference or return and then re-buy at the better price. It removes the risks of buying early and ensures you’re always getting the best deal possible. It also ensures you can take advantage while there’s still stock available! Time to get shopping.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations