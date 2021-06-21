  1. Deals
Synology DiskStation DS220+ just got an insane discount for Prime Day 2021

By
Synology 2-Bay NAS DiskStation DS220+

If you’re looking to upgrade your tech on the cheap, then the Prime Day deals have arrived to bring you the best chance of the summer to do so and save big. For the two-day sale, Amazon is offering the Synology DiskStation DS220+ network-attached storage bay for a 24% discount that lets Prime members grab it for $228 for a limited time. Read on to see why the Synology DiskStation might be the network-connected storage solution for you, but if you want to explore some other options and don’t necessarily need NAS, be sure to check out these Prime Day external hard drive deals as well.

Data storage is cheaper per gigabyte than ever, and there’s a myriad of storage devices on the market today to cover this need. Sometimes, though, you need more storage space and flexibility than a standard external hard drive can deliver, whereas a full server tower or rack might simply be overkill for your application. Enter network-attached storage solutions like the Synology DiskStation DS220+, which effectively acts as your own private mini-server.

The Synology DiskStation is, at its most basic, a hard drive bay with ethernet ports, allowing you to connect it to a local network to upload and download files from your personal cloud. The applications for this are numerous: You can store large files like movies or work projects, allowing you to share them with others or simply access them yourself remotely. A network-attached storage system also lets you easily manage your digital lifestyle (think photos, videos, financial documents, etc.) and private data quickly and securely. And unlike online cloud storage solutions, which can be slow at the best of times (not to mention that such “clouds” are just servers owned by somebody else), your NAS is entirely under your possession and control.

The Synology DiskStation DS220+ features dual bays for two hard drives and its two ethernet ports deliver up to 225 MB/s read speeds and 192 MB/s write speeds. It runs on a dual-core Intel processor with 2GB DDR4 RAM (which you can expand up to 6GB) as well. For Prime Day, Prime members can score the Synology DiskStation DS220+ dual-bay network-attached storage device for $228 after a nice 24% discount knocks 72 bucks off its usual price.

More Prime Day external hard drive deals available now

Curious what other Prime Day external hard drive deals are happening today? Take a peek at some of the bargains we’ve rounded up below.

SanDisk Extreme 500GB Portable SSD

$85 $150
Need a tough, portable SSD for less than 100 bones? This one offers high-speed storage on the go with a hard, shock-proof shell, speeds of up to 1,050MBps, and a modern USB-C port.
Buy at Amazon

Seagate One Touch 4TB Portable External Hard Drive

$90 $115
If you need some more storage space than most portable HDDs can provide, this 4TB Seagate One Touch punches well above its weight in the storage department.
Buy at Staples

LaCie Rugged Mini 1TB Portable External Hard Drive

$50 $80
With a rugged housing surrounding a 1TB HDD, the LaCie mini portable hard drive lets you take your digital treasures anywhere without worry.
Buy at Amazon

Western Digital Elements 4TB External Hard Drive

$105 $129
Store a small truckload of files with this 4TB hard drive, perfect for working professionals with an archive's worth of documents or the small-time indie multimedia users with a number of videos.
Buy at Amazon

PNY Elite 480GB USB 3.0 Portable SSD

$60 $164
This SSD puts 480GB of storage in the palm of your hands and is the most affordable option in its category.
Buy at Amazon

Western Digital Easystore 4TB External Portable Hard Drive

$80 $150
The Western Digital Easystore portable external hard drive is a powerful upgrade to any storage, and with 4TB to back you up, it's a great add-on to your computer that you can take on the go.
Buy at Best Buy
The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

