The new TCL 6-series 4K UHD TVs are on sale before Black Friday

Black Friday and the following Cyber Week are some of the best times to score 4K TV deals. But you can grab the new TCL 6-series 4K TVs at discounted prices weeks ahead of the most anticipated retail events of the year. Head on to Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy to get the new version of the best budget 4K TV for up to $500 less. Jump on this TCL 4K TV sale now to avoid the holiday shopping rush.

Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy are matching each other’s prices for the 2019 TCL 6-Series QLED 4K UHD Roku smart TVs. All three are dropping the 55-inch model from as high as $900 to $600, while the bigger 65-inch model is being discounted to $800 from $1,300. These incredible 4K TV deals are happening around the busiest shopping event of the season, so place your order now while it’s available.

55-inch TCL 6-Series QLED 4K UHD Roku Smart TV ($600)

65-inch TCL 6-Series QLED 4K UHD Roku Smart TV ($800)

The 2019 TCL 6-Series 4K TV is a great option if you want to upgrade to a big-screen TV without breaking the bank. It offers many of the same features as the premium 8-Series models, including a QLED display, AiPQ Engine processing, and Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. And since it is a Roku TV, it allows you to access all the best content from Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and other popular streaming services and enjoy them in 4K ultra HD.

Other notable feature of the new TCL 6-Series 4K TV is the updated bezel-less design called FullView. This edge-to-edge glass display blends seamlessly into your viewing experience. Plus, it gives these TVs a clean and contemporary look. This modern aesthetic goes well with the long list of capabilities that the 6-Series share with more expensive competitors.

Just like its predecessor, the 2019 TCL 6-Series 4K TV is a value-for-money option. It offers all the features you expect from a modern TV at a very reasonable price. Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy make the 6-Series even more appealing by dropping both the 55-inch and 65-inch models to $600 and $800. Hurry and order yours now to save on a quality budget TV.

Check our Best Black Friday TV Deals post to learn what to expect from your favorite retailers when you shop for televisions on the upcoming shopping event. We also encourage you to read our TV buying guide so you can make smart purchases. And for more savings on premium tech items, visit our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations