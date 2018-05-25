This weekend you can snag a gorgeous TCL C-Series TV for a heinously low price

Share

If you’ve been considering an upgrade to that ratty old display in your living room, you’re probably unlikely to find a better deal than the one that Amazon is running with affordable TV manufacturer TCL this weekend. The fantastic C-series model will be available from the online retailer for a staggering $100 less than its normal list price in both 55 and 65-inch variants, providing viewers with perhaps some of the best bang-for-their-buck that we have seen all year.

We have long been fans of the Chinese TV company for its excellent quality sets, all of which vastly undercut the competition in terms of how much they cost to deliver an extremely similar image. This weekend, viewers will be able to buy a 55-inch C-Series model for just $500, with the 65-inch variant costing $800.

That is a lot of TV for the money. The 4K, ultra-HD C-series features support for high-dynamic range in the form of both HDR 10 and Dolby Vision, and even offers viewers built-in Roku streaming functionality. We are a huge fan of Roku and consider it one of the best ways to stream everything from our favorite Amazon and Netflix movies and TV shows to the latest episodes of HBO originals, and beyond.

The C-series deal comes just weeks after the company sold its previous high-end model, the P-Series, for just $500 at Best Buy locations throughout the United States.

If you do not quite have the cash saved up to grab one of these TVs this weekend, the fact that TCL has run other recent deals means that the company will probably bring down list prices at multiple other points in the year. If you happen to be looking for other great TVs in the sub-$1,000 price bracket, you should also check out our list of the best TVs in that price range, as well as our list of the best TVs in general for 2018.

While you’re at it, be sure to take a gander at our ultimate TV buying guide, which will walk you through everything from how to mount a TV to what you need to consider when setting up your sound.

