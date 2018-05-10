TCL’s fantastic P-Series Roku TV to get a huge price cut at Best Buy on Saturday

Share

Many eyes may currently be on recently released 2018 model TVs, but that doesn’t mean older models aren’t worth adding to your living room. New TVs means lower prices on fantastic models from 2017. This weekend, for example, you’ll find an insane deal on TCL’s fantastic 55-inch P605 P-Series Roku TV at Best Buy.

The P-Series was released in 2017 and saw some of the best reviews of any TV released that year, with a price-to-performance ratio that was nearly impossible to beat. While the company’s new 6-Series model might have taken the spotlight away a bit, the P-Series is still a great TV, even at full price. This weekend, however, the price is coming down by $100 to $500 at Best Buy locations throughout the U.S., as well as on the Best Buy website.

While its price might lead some to see the P-Series as a budget line, the performance says otherwise. Not only does the TV feature a 4K panel, but it also includes high dynamic range (HDR), with support for both HDR10 and Dolby Vision — not something you can say about a lot of TVs in this price range. The 55-inch P-Series also features 72 zones of local dimming, providing dramatically improved contrast over more basic LED-lit displays.

Best of all, the P-Series is powered by the Roku platform, which means you don’t even need to plug in a streaming box to make the most of your TV. Roku features more than 5,000 streaming channels, including nearly every popular streaming service you can think of. Between major services like Netflix, Hulu, Sling TV, and more, over 500,000 movies and TV shows are available on Roku devices, and the platform’s cross-service search makes it easy to find what you’re looking for, no matter where it is.

Mark your calendars: The one-day-only deal is happening Saturday, May 12. You can head to your local Best Buy store or the Best Buy website to make sure you get your hands on one.

