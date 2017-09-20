TCL P-Series TV unboxing and setup: Jump into 4K Ultra HD in all its glory

The TCL P-Series TV is a high-performance 4K Ultra HD TV. It comes with support for both Dolby Vision and HDR 10, and runs on the Roku OS platform. In the accompanying video, we guide you through the TCL P-Series TV unboxing and setup to show you exactly what to expect when you get your new TV.

Unboxing tips

Unboxing the TCL P-Series TV is very straightforward. All of the accessories for the TV sit right at the top, allowing for easy access.

What’s in the box

Product and setup literature

Breakout cables

Power cable

Headphones

Two batteries

Remote

Two legs

Four screws

Items not included

Several items are not included with the TV. You will need to buy HDMI cables to connect your TV to other devices. The easiest way to ensure you have HDMI cables is to buy the AmazonBasics High-Speed HDMI cables at the same time you buy your TV. If you do not buy the AmazonBasics HDMI cable, make sure that the HDMI cables are rated as “high speed” cables so they can accommodate the large amount of data 4K HDR content requires.

Additionally, the TV does not come with any wall mounting hardware. For information about wall mounting check out our wall mounting guide video.

TV setup

The two feet attach to the bottom of the TV in a matter of seconds. All you have to do is place the feet in the correct spot and secure them with screws. To do this, you will need a Phillips-head screwdriver. Both of the feet come with transparent anti-ski pads, ensuring that your TV will not slip around on your entertainment stand.

Looking at the back of the TV, you will see a connection bay on the left side. There are three HDMI 2.0 inputs, one of which is ARC compatible, as well as a breakout cable for composite or component connections. Unfortunately, the connections are difficult to access once the TV is mounted on the wall, so get your cables connected beforehand to make it easier on you in the future.

Design features

The width of the stand is 38.5 inches, giving the TV a wide base. The TV feels pretty stable but installing a security strap is always a good idea to ensure it doesn’t get knocked over. The bezel is nice and trim. Similarly, the profile of the TV is slim, with a slight bump at the bottom that is about three inches in depth. Since the TV is so thin, a wall mount will look fairly clean.

Set up connections

Once you power on your TV and connect it to the internet, you will have to wait for the TV to go through several updates. Then you can link your Roku account to the TV and add a few apps. Once you have the TV set up and connected, you can scroll through your apps and rename your inputs as you like. If you want to listen in private, all you have to do is connect your headphones to the remote.

Adjusting settings

To set up the picture settings on the TCL P-Series TV, we suggest using the movie preset. This preset is basically ready to go straight out of the box. In terms of minor adjustments, we like to bump the brightness up one or two notches and turn the tint back one or two notches toward green because reds tend to be pretty intense. The picture adjustment process is a little odd, however, because you must start streaming a video in an app to adjust the picture settings for that app. Fortunately, adjusting individual inputs is easy enough once you get to the settings.

For more information, check out our full review of the TCL P-Series TV.