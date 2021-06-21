The best place to buy an Apple Watch this Amazon Prime Day

It’s Prime Day, which means that some of the best tech on the market is heavily discounted in Prime Day deals, and those sales don’t stop with Apple. Prime Day can be the best time of year to score unheard-of discounts on Apple products, like in these Prime Day Apple Watch deals, despite the fact that discounts on those products are rare. The best place to find those sales? Amazon. While other retailers might try to compete for your dollars on Prime Day, Amazon tends to be the best place to find deals on gear like the Apple Watch. Want to find the best discounts? Read on.

Amazon uses its significant resources to keep tabs on a huge amount of data to offer you the best price on Apple products. Wondering which Apple Watch you should buy on Prime Day? We’ve got you. Amazon knows more about Apple’s delivery dates and has an incredibly large and diverse inventory of Apple products, so it often has an edge when it comes to offering better prices. Here at Digital Trends, we make it our business to keep tabs on the best discounts for you, and we’ve noticed over the years that Amazon consistently offers the greatest discounts on the Apple Watch. And, of course, those discounts are only deepened on Prime Day.

Just as we expected, Amazon is offering discounts on Apple Watches for every budget. For those who need the newest tech, we’re seeing discounts on the Apple Watch Series 6, while more cost-conscious consumers will also find significant discounts on older versions, like the Apple Watch Series 3. At the same time, we’re seeing amazing Prime Day iPad deals, which can provide the ideal accompaniment for your Apple Watch, for way less.

Sounds good? Right now, at Amazon, you can find a brand new Apple Watch Series 3 for $30 off. It’s down to the very low price of $199, from its regular price of $229 — a significant drop, especially for Apple. This Apple Watch has a Retina display and the trademark Digital Crown for easy navigation. It can be fitness-focused, allowing you to track steps taken and distance walked, and can monitor your heart rate and sleep.

Meanwhile, the more advanced Apple Watch Series 6 is discounted even further. Today on Amazon you can save $79! It’s down from its regular price of $429 to the unbelievably low price of $350. This just doesn’t happen. The Apple Watch Series 6 has Apple’s new S6 processor, more heart monitoring with electrocardiogram tech, as well as Activity Rings to improve fitness monitoring (it can track activities like cycling, swimming, and yoga). The customization on this watch is top-notch, as is the battery life and speed of charging

Get this — at the same time, you can save $462 on an Apple Watch Series 4, which is on sale for $250 at Amazon, down from its regular price of $712. That’s just amazing. When we reviewed this Apple watch, we called it “Apple’s finest hour.” That’s because of this smartwatch’s terrific design, great fitness tracking, and ability to not only mimic but replace your smartphone for short periods. This is an absolute steal.

Of course, Amazon isn’t your only resource for Apple products on Prime Day, but it is the best place to find discounts on some of Apple’s most popular items, like the Apple Watch and iPad.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations