Cyber Monday has come and gone, so most of this year’s Cyber Monday headphone deals are no longer available. However, some of the best Cyber Monday deals for wireless earbuds are still online, such asBest Buy’s $80 discount for the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds that brings their price down to $199 from their original price of $279. It’s unclear if this is just a mistake, so you need to hurry and click that Buy Now button immediately as the deal may disappear at any moment.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are tagged in Digital Trends’ best true wireless earbuds as the best for noise-canceling, as their active noise cancellation feature is capable of blocking both low-frequency and high-frequency sounds — a task that most noise-canceling earbuds aren’t able to do well. Microphones in the wireless earbuds monitor external sounds, which are prevented from reaching you through opposite signals that cancel them out. Whether you’re listening to your favorite playlists, catching up on your favorite shows, or studying with your preferred background music, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds will make sure that you won’t be disturbed by the noise that’s happening around you. On the other hand, the wireless earbuds also have an Aware Mode, so you can listen to external sounds at a more comfortable volume without having to take them off.

According to Digital Trends’ headphone buying guide, true wireless earbuds are popular choices for exercising and commuting. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds check both boxes, with their soft silicone StayHear Max tips providing a secure and comfortable fit in your ears, and a battery life of up to six hours in a single charge plus an additional two full charges in their charging case. Placing the wireless earbuds in their charging case for 15 minutes gives two hours of usage, so if their battery gets depleted, you can start using them again in no time. They also come with non-removable fins that help keep them in place, which is especially important while you’re working out or doing any physical activity.

Bose is a brand that’s known for sound quality, and the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds stays true to that tradition with high-fidelity audio that’s supported by features such as volume-optimized Active EQ technology, for the perfect balance of bold sound and rich bass. The wireless earbuds’ call quality is also excellent, so they’re perfect for attending online meetings and making calls to your family, friends, and colleagues.

For additional convenience, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds feature touch controls, with swipes and taps on the wireless earbuds used to activate noise canceling, answer calls, and adjust volume, among others. The Bose Music app, meanwhile, lets you adjust noise cancellation settings, manage the wireless earbuds’ connections through Bluetooth, and ensure that their software is always updated to the latest version.

