The best iPad deals are those that let you get these premium tablets at the best prices. And that is exactly what these Apple iPad Air discounts on Amazon can give you. The retail giant slashes up to $52 on several Wi-Fi and cellular iPad Air models, bringing almost all variants to their lowest price ever. Do not miss this chance to save on an iPad that can rival the Pro models.

With Amazon’s discount, you can get the 10.5-inch Apple iPad Air for as low as $459. You can even get another $50 off when you apply and are approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card. We do not know how long these deals will last, so make sure to place your order now. You can also check our recent iPad Pro deals post for more options.

New Apple iPad Air deals

Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi tablet with 64GB storage — $40 off

Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi tablet with 254GB storage — $52 off (best price)

Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi plus cellular tablet with 64GB storage — $50 off (best price)

Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi plus cellular tablet with 256GB storage — $52 off (best price)

Our review of the new Apple iPad Air can make you think twice about getting the more expensive iPad Pro. We found that this Apple device has enough power to handle any task you throw at it at a significantly lower price than the Pro models. It is an excellent option for people looking for a big-screen tablet for both entertainment consumption and productivity work.

One of the highlights of the third-generation Apple iPad Air is its 10.5-inch LCD screen. This display features a 2,224 x 1,668-pixel resolution that looks sharp when viewed at a normal distance. It also shows more colors, and its tone adjusts depending on the lighting condition for an improved viewing experience. You can enjoy vivid colors, sharp-looking scenes, and plenty of contrast when you watch your favorite shows and movies on the iPad Air.

Playing intensive games like Civilization VI on the new Apple iPad Air is also possible. This is thanks to the powerful A12 Bionic processor built into this ultralight tablet. This premium component also makes the iPad Air great at multitasking and transitioning through several apps.

Easily switch to productivity mode by pairing the iPad Air to the Apple Smart Keyboard or any third-party Bluetooth keyboard. You can also use it with the Apple Pencil to take quick notes or sketch directly on the 10.5-inch touchscreen. These accessories are sold separately, however.

These sweet Apple iPad Air deals will attract other buyers. Hurry and order yours now before stocks run out.

