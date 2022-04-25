 Skip to main content
This Alienware gaming laptop is $980 today (save $370)

Aaron Mamiit
By
The best gaming laptop deals are different from regular laptop deals as you need to focus on buying a well-cooled system with a great graphics card. That’s why being able to snap up the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop is worth doing right now. Available at Dell for just $980, you save $370 off the usual price, making this an awesome time to treat yourself to a new gaming laptop. You’ll need to be quick though as there’s no guarantee how long this deal will last.

The Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop offers a lot of what you would see from the best gaming laptops without costing as much as many of them. At its heart is an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor which is supported by 8GB of memory. While we’d have appreciated 16GB of memory in a gaming system, at this price, it’s still great value. Alongside that, you get 256GB of SSD storage so you can install a few of your favorite games at once.

Of course, the highlight is the graphics card and display. The Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card which ensures performance is pretty great when playing the latest games at a medium detail level. Helping it out is a 15.6-inch full HD screen with an impressive refresh rate of 165Hz and a response time of 3ms. With this, you get silky smooth action scenes with no risk of motion blur. Also, you’re able to respond to action on-screen far more effectively than with inferior screens.

That’s the beauty behind the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop, which is built with gaming in mind. It even has a well-designed cooling system with a dual fan design that pulls in cool air from the top and bottom vents before exhaling it around the sides, ensuring your system stays cooler for longer.

Normally priced at $1,350, the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop is down to just $980 right now at Dell. If you’re keen to buy a new gaming laptop without spending a fortune, you’re sure to be delighted with this one.

