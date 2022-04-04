This Alienware gaming laptop just got a $370 price cut

Gamers who are on the hunt for gaming laptop deals should be on the lookout for Alienware deals, as the Dell-owned brand offers a range of powerful machines that will be able to run the latest games without any issues. Laptop deals involving Alienware devices are always in high demand, so you might want to avail this offer under Dell laptop deals for the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop that brings its price down to $980 from its original price of $1,350, after a $370 discount from Dell.

The best gaming laptops will let you play not just today’s video games but also the highly anticipated titles that will roll out in the near future. You’ll get that benefit with the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop, which is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. It also comes with 8GB of RAM, which is enough for most users, according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide. You’ll be able to appreciate the output of all that processing power on the gaming laptop’s 15.6-inch Full HD screen, which features a 165Hz refresh rate and Dell’s ComfortView technology that lets you play longer without straining your eyes by reducing blue-light emissions.

The Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop is equipped with the Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology, which keeps the machine operating at peak performance even after hours of gaming by using four copper heat pipes, a dual-fan design, and adjustable power settings through the Alienware Command Center. For an even more immersive gaming experience, the laptop’s keyboard is incredibly responsive, and comes with anti-ghosting technology.

For your next gaming laptop, you should have the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop at the top of your list. It’s an even better option because right now it’s on sale at Dell for $370 off, making it more affordable at $980 compared to its normal price of $1,350. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so you have to hurry if you want to avail it. Click that Buy Now button immediately to purchase the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop for less than $1,000.

