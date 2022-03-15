Alienware deals are where you need to look first when buying a gaming laptop, and right now you can buy a fantastic Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop for $400 off the usual price from Dell. Bringing it down to just $2,100 instead of $2,500, this is one not to be missed when it comes to great gaming laptop deals. That’s because regular laptop deals simply don’t offer the kind of hardware you need for gaming while on the move. As with all Alienware/Dell deals, this offer won’t last for long but here’s some quick insight into why it’s worth your time.

Offering much of what one would expect from the best gaming laptops, the Alienware m15 R6 offers some great hardware for all your gaming needs. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory. That’s just what you need for gaming purposes, ensuring speedy performance as well as great multitasking during downtime.

It gets better though. It also has an impressive Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. Ideally suited for playing all the latest games, it’s paired up with a 15.6-inch full HD display with an impressive 360Hz refresh rate. Simply put, you won’t have to worry about any motion blur thanks to this feature. Instead, you’ll have silky smooth action no matter how fast the game you’re playing may be. In addition to all that, you also get 1TB of SSD storage which is plenty for storing all your favorite games without having to worry about uninstalling any to make room for more.

There are also the wonders of the Alienware m15 R6’s great design. It incorporates Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology so you get reduced blue light emissions meaning less eyestrain. Also, advanced thermal engineering means a cooler laptop and better performance with no problems with overheating. You can always manage your system temperatures directly if you prefer, too. A mechanical keyboard rounds off the great bunch of options so you’re guaranteed a great experience in every way.

Normally priced at $2,500, the Alienware m15 R6 is down to just $2,100 right now at Dell. $400 off is a pretty sweet deal but don’t count on it sticking around for long. Buy it now if you’re keen to enjoy portable gaming for a while to come, as stock is sure to sell out fast.

The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

