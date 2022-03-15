  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This portable, powerful Dell laptop is only $300 in rare sale

Aaron Mamiit
By

The best laptop deals often comprise of many excellent Dell laptop deals thanks to the company’s great value. That’s certainly the case with this Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop which is down to just $300 at Dell for a limited time only. Ordinarily priced at $419, you save $119 on the laptop, making it a particularly sweet deal for anyone looking to work on the move who doesn’t want to spend a fortune. You’ll need to be fast though as all Dell deals are strictly limited meaning once its stock allocation is gone, it’s gone. Here’s why you need it.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 won’t set the world on fire with fast speeds but it is highly dependable. Coming from one of the best laptop brands is always a good first step, with the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 even featuring in our look at the best Dell laptops. It offers an Intel Pentium Silver processor along with 4GB of memory. Sure, that’s not incredibly fast but it’s fine for working on the move and switching between various office-based apps. In addition, there is 128GB of SSD storage which will prove useful for storing all your necessary files without needing to rely on cloud storage all the time.

As with many Dell systems, it’s the screen that stands out most on the Dell Inspiron 15 3000. It has a 15.6-inch HD display that promises anti-glare technology along with narrow borders so it looks pretty stylish. ComfortView low blue light software technology also helps reduce harmful blue light emissions so you get less eyestrain and a more comfortable experience. The keyboard is more comfortable, too, thanks to 6.4% larger keycaps, a spacious touchpad, and a numeric keypad, so there’s plenty of room to get stuff done here. You can even lift it via a lift hinge so you get a more comfortable and ergonomic angle when working.

Other features like tiny rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge ensure that there is little risk of skidding and increased stability. Combined, that means the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a great budget Dell laptop that doesn’t scrimp on the details. Normally priced at $419, it’s down to just $300 at Dell for a limited time only. Buy it now before the deal ends to reap the best savings.

