Kick Spotify to the curb with a free Amazon Music Unlimited subscription

Working from home can be dull but the situation can be greatly improved with a near unlimited source of free music. How does a free three-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription sound? Right now, you can sign up for Amazon’s music service for absolutely nothing and gain access to 60 million songs, ad-free, and with no commitment. Just cancel before the intended billing date and you won’t be charged a cent.

Amazon Music Unlimited is one of the fastest-growing music subscription services out there, offering millions of tracks to stream for a set monthly fee or — right now — for absolutely nothing. Via the service, you get unlimited access to any song and you don’t have to worry about any ads messing up your playlist. You can even listen offline with unlimited skips available to you.

If you’re one of the many households with an Alexa smart speaker, Amazon Music Unlimited is even better. That’s because you can simply ask Alexa to play any track you want and she will, without you having to tap any buttons on apps or websites. She’s pretty smart and eager to assist at all times. It’s perfect for when you’re working and could do with some background music, or when you want to enjoy your favorite jams while you’re cooking or working out.

Wondering what happens at the end of the third month? Decide to keep using Amazon Music Unlimited (or forget to cancel it before the renewal date) and you’ll be charged $10 per month for access to millions of tracks. Alternatively, you can switch to a family plan which gives up to 6 accounts access to Amazon Music Unlimited for only $15 per month. If you just want access on a single Echo or Fire TV device, you can switch to a $4 per month plan too which is awesome value.

Whatever you choose, you’re getting a great deal, but don’t forget — this is a risk and commitment-free offer. You can just cancel before the three months are up and you won’t be charged a cent.

So, what are you waiting for? Sign up to a free three-month trial of Amazon Music Unlimited and enjoy playing your favorite tracks and discovering some new ones, all without having to worry about the cost.

