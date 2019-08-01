Deals

Ticwatch smartwatches get an awesome price cut of up to 30% on Amazon

Jufer Cooper
By

Smartwatches do not just tell the time. In fact, they have more uses than ever. If you are still searching for the best smartwatch, you’re in luck. Amazon has stripped up to 30% away from the Ticwatch smartwatches. Now you can get your very own at an affordable price.

Your fitness regimen will never be the same thanks to these intelligent watches. It tracks your steps and even knows if you are walking or running. It can measure your heart rate and monitor your strength training via the Google Fit platform or by using your other favorite fitness apps.

TICWATCH E SMARTWATCH — $112, 30% OFF

ticwatch e smartwatch price cut amazon

With Android Wear 2.0, the Ticwatch E smartwatch has tons of watch faces to choose from. You can easily swap between multiple faces at any time with a swipe to the left or right. Display customizations are limitless as you can add many watch faces and change the layout or colors based on your personal preferences.

This smartwatch is designed for hands-free use so you can access your phone’s notifications simply by looking down at your wrist. You can set your watch to have an always-on display so you won’t need to tap on the screen or press the power button to check the time or read messages. With the vibration feature, you’ll know instantly if someone liked your tweet without opening the app.

The Ticwatch E Smartwatch is a total travel buddy, personal fitness coach, and convenient entertainment partner all in one package that sits on your wrist. Take advantage of this $48 discount from Amazon and get one today for only $112.

TICWATCH PRO 4G/LTE DUAL DISPLAY SMARTWATCH — $279, 7% OFF

mobvoi ticwatch pro 4g lte 2019 swimming

For a phone-free active smartwatch, the Ticwatch Pro is for you. It has cellular connectivity for Verizon Plan users which means you can make calls and texts without using your smartphone. It can also use data to access music streaming, download apps, check flights, review your fitness data, and more via its 4G/LTE connectivity.

This smartwatch has U.S. military-grade durability with IP68 waterproof design you can use for pool swimming. It has Corning Gorilla 3 anti-fingerprint glass cover and aluminum back cover for added stability. The lightweight silicone strap makes it comfortable for all-day fit.

The Ticwatch Pro can also be your personal voice assistant. Just hold the power button or say, “OK Google,” followed by your command, and Google Assistant will try to find answers or get things done for you. Asking for directions or responding to messages is possible even when your hands are full.

Normally priced at $299, Amazon cuts $20 off its price making it now available for only $279. Grab yours now and stay connected right from your wrist.

