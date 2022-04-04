Today’s best laptop deal is the Dell Inspiron 15 for $245

Even if you’re on a tight budget, you’ll be able to buy a new laptop that fits your needs if you take time to look through retailers’ laptop deals. It’s highly recommended that you begin your search with Dell laptop deals though, as the brand’s devices provide a lot of bang for your buck. For example, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is currently available for a very affordable $245, after Dell’s $60 discount on the laptop’s original price of $305.

Dell is one of the best laptop brands because of its high-end products that combine powerful specifications and groundbreaking features, but it doesn’t hold back when it comes to budget models. The Dell Inspiron 15 3000, one of the best Dell laptops that you can buy right now, will be able to keep up with your daily activities, such as typing documents, doing online research, and watching streaming content with its Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics 600. The laptop also features a 15.6-inch HD display with Dell’s ComfortView technology, which reduces harmful blue light emissions so that looking at the laptop’s screen is easy on the eyes.

For those who are always on the go, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a trustworthy companion because its ExpressCharge capabilities can recharge its battery up to 80% after just 60 minutes of being plugged in, so it will rarely be out of commission. The laptop also comes with a lift hinge that raises it to an ergonomic angle for a more comfortable typing experience, and a built-in HD webcam so that your colleagues, classmates, or loved ones will be able to see you clearly during video calls.

If you’re on the hunt for a cheap but reliable laptop, look no further than the Dell Inspiron 15 3000. You can buy it from Dell with a $60 discount, which lowers the laptop’s price to just $245 from its original price of $305. There’s no telling how long the deal will last though, and once it’s gone, it may be gone for good. To make sure you don’t miss out on Dell’s offer for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, you have to hurry — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations