  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Today’s best laptop deal is the Dell Inspiron 15 for $245

Aaron Mamiit
By

Even if you’re on a tight budget, you’ll be able to buy a new laptop that fits your needs if you take time to look through retailers’ laptop deals. It’s highly recommended that you begin your search with Dell laptop deals though, as the brand’s devices provide a lot of bang for your buck. For example, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is currently available for a very affordable $245, after Dell’s $60 discount on the laptop’s original price of $305.

Dell is one of the best laptop brands because of its high-end products that combine powerful specifications and groundbreaking features, but it doesn’t hold back when it comes to budget models. The Dell Inspiron 15 3000, one of the best Dell laptops that you can buy right now, will be able to keep up with your daily activities, such as typing documents, doing online research, and watching streaming content with its Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics 600. The laptop also features a 15.6-inch HD display with Dell’s ComfortView technology, which reduces harmful blue light emissions so that looking at the laptop’s screen is easy on the eyes.

For those who are always on the go, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a trustworthy companion because its ExpressCharge capabilities can recharge its battery up to 80% after just 60 minutes of being plugged in, so it will rarely be out of commission. The laptop also comes with a lift hinge that raises it to an ergonomic angle for a more comfortable typing experience, and a built-in HD webcam so that your colleagues, classmates, or loved ones will be able to see you clearly during video calls.

If you’re on the hunt for a cheap but reliable laptop, look no further than the Dell Inspiron 15 3000. You can buy it from Dell with a $60 discount, which lowers the laptop’s price to just $245 from its original price of $305. There’s no telling how long the deal will last though, and once it’s gone, it may be gone for good. To make sure you don’t miss out on Dell’s offer for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, you have to hurry — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

What is Integrated SIM (iSIM)? How is it better than eSIM?

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 system on chip (SoC) held using two fingers.

Best VPN deals and sales for April 2022

A close up of a computer monitor displaying a generic VPN.

The best Fire TV Stick VPN for 2022

The Fire TV Stick 4K connected to a TV.

Best Walmart TV deals for April 2022

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

How to watch NASA’s first space tourism launch to the ISS on Wednesday

The Ax-1 crew heading to the space station on April 6, 2022.

Blue Origin highlights reel celebrates its first space tourism flight of 2022

Blue Origin launching its fourth crewed flight.

Tesla fly-through video shows off new Giga Berlin factory

Inside Tesla's Giga Berlin factory.

NASA scrubs Space Launch System test due to fan issue

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop a mobile launcher as it rolls out of High Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building for the first time to Launch Complex 39B, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Ahead of NASA’s Artemis I flight test, the fully stacked and integrated SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft will undergo a wet dress rehearsal at Launch Complex 39B to verify systems and practice countdown procedures for the first launch.

The best printers for 2022

Epson Surecolor P400 review

The best ultrawide monitors for 2022

A LG ultradwide monitor.

The best external hard drives for 2022

Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Slim 2TB HD box.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: How to play co-op

Kirby and bandana waddle dee dance in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

The top 11 things you should do first in Elden Ring

Three Elden Ring characters standing at a cliff.