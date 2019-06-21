Digital Trends
Deals

The UE Wonderboom waterproof Bluetooth speaker is a must-have at this price

Josh Levenson
By
ultimate ears wonderboom 2 bluetooth speaker deep space water

Planning a relaxing trip or a fun BBQ party for the Fourth of July? A Bluetooth speaker can breathe fresh life into your picnics and trips to the beach. You don’t need to fork out a buck-load to get a good one, either: The UE Wonderboom is now on sale.

Usually $100, Daily Steals has slashed the price of the UE Wonderboom to $50 — that’s half off. But there are more savings to be had. Just quote DTBOOM at checkout and the retailer will wipe an additional $6 off the price, dropping it down to just $44.

Buy Now

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom is one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, offering protection from drops from a height of up to five feet right on to rock-hard surfaces, like a gravel terrain on a hiking trail, and waterproofing.

Throw dust-resistance into the mix and knead it into a small, HomePod-esque cylindrical ball and you’ll come out with a Bluetooth speaker that’s perfect for beach-lovers, children, explorers, and swimmers alike, as it can battle the elements with fervor.

It even floats in water. As such, should you happen to take the Wonderboom into the ocean, slip on some seaweed, and drop it, you won’t have to dive to the depths off the seabed to recover it — the Wonderboom will be bobbing on the surface like a buoy.

While sound is clear and loud, with an ample amount of bass, the Wonderboom is not going to be the first, let alone the second or third, choice of speaker for an Oscars after-party, but it does pack a mighty punch that’s bound to impress for the price.

“Rugged, waterproof, and very portable, the Wonderboom is exactly the Bluetooth speaker your summer needs,” wrote our very own Brendan Hesse in our review of the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom, before awarding it an impressive seven out of ten score.

At $44, you really can’t go wrong with the UE Wonderboom — so much so that we named it the best portable Bluetooth speaker in our list of the best Bluetooth speakers, and one of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers available right now.

Sold? Don’t forget to quote DTBOOM at checkout for an extra $6 off.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our list of the top Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the big day, so we’d recommend making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Start time, predictions, and best deals so far
Logitech MX Anywhere 2
Computing

Amazing Amazon price cuts on Logitech gaming and productivity tech

Today's Amazon Daily Deal features Logitech PC gaming and productivity devices. This selection of deals is so rich we limited our selection to the products with 50% or higher discounts and average ratings of 4 stars or above.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon renewed sells apple macbook air 11 6 inch display under 50 featured
Deals

Amazon discounts Apple MacBook Air 11.6-inch display renewed for less than $500

Are you looking for a new MacBook Air? Amazon Renewed is offering a renewed MacBook Air 11.6-inch display laptop at a great price - under $500. Here's everything you need to know about the deal for the MacBook Air happening on Amazon…
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for June 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Posted By Lucas Coll
beats solo3 wireless on ear headphones
Deals

Beats EP and Solo3 wireless headphones get price cuts from Amazon and Walmart

Whether you’re looking to score a pair for yourself or are planning to gift them to someone special, you may want to check out these Beats headphone models, now on sale at Walmart and Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
apple smart keyboard for ipad amazon deal
Apple

Looking for an iPad keyboard? This Apple Smart Keyboard is half off from Amazon

Make the most out of your Apple iPad with a keyboard case. Amazon is discounting the Apple Smart Keyboard for half off right now. Having the right keyboard for your tablet essentially converts it to a laptop.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

The best Prime Day laptop deals: What to expect from Amazon in 2019

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and it's time to start preparing for some amazing laptop deals. Every year, we see huge discounts on gaming laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, and more.
Posted By Luke Larsen
6 hot smartwatches
Wearables

The Best Prime Day smartwatch deals: What we expect from the Amazon event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is right around the corner, and while there are likely to be deals on TVs, gaming consoles, and more, there will also likely be some great deals on smartwatches. Here's what we know about Amazon Prime Day 2019…
Posted By Christian de Looper
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for June 2019

Smartwatches make life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. If you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, here are the best smartwatch deals for June 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
hp premium laptop amazon deal 2019 15 6 inch hd
Deals

Amazon drops a big 52% price cut on the HP 2019 Premium 15.6-inch Laptop

If you are looking for a reliable laptop but are on a tight budget, HP laptops are certainly one of the better choices. Right now, Amazon is offering the HP 2019 Premium 15.6-inch HD Laptop at a 52% discount. Normally $700, it is now…
Posted By Erica Katherina
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2018) review
Deals

Refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop gets $115 price cut at Walmart

Once derisively dubbed “stinkpads” by detractors, Lenovo's ThinkPad laptops have come a long way. Now at Walmart, score a fully refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon for just $385. Think a laptop can't be both good and cheap? Think…
Posted By William Hank
best laptop deals laptops featured
Computing

Our best laptop deals for June 2019, including the discounted Dell XPS 13

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Start time, predictions, and best deals so far

Amazon Prime Day 2019 isn't here yet, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Garmin Fenix 5 Performer Bundle
Deals

REI slashes prices on Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatch performer bundles

Garmin makes some of the best fitness smartwatches, and if you haven’t jumped into the world of wearables yet, this is a great place to start: The Garmin Fenix 5 Performer Bundle is on sale from REI right now at a $171 discount.
Posted By Lucas Coll
deals ter
Deals

The Best Deals before Prime Day 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff