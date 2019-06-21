Share

Planning a relaxing trip or a fun BBQ party for the Fourth of July? A Bluetooth speaker can breathe fresh life into your picnics and trips to the beach. You don’t need to fork out a buck-load to get a good one, either: The UE Wonderboom is now on sale.

Usually $100, Daily Steals has slashed the price of the UE Wonderboom to $50 — that’s half off. But there are more savings to be had. Just quote DTBOOM at checkout and the retailer will wipe an additional $6 off the price, dropping it down to just $44.

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom is one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, offering protection from drops from a height of up to five feet right on to rock-hard surfaces, like a gravel terrain on a hiking trail, and waterproofing.

Throw dust-resistance into the mix and knead it into a small, HomePod-esque cylindrical ball and you’ll come out with a Bluetooth speaker that’s perfect for beach-lovers, children, explorers, and swimmers alike, as it can battle the elements with fervor.

It even floats in water. As such, should you happen to take the Wonderboom into the ocean, slip on some seaweed, and drop it, you won’t have to dive to the depths off the seabed to recover it — the Wonderboom will be bobbing on the surface like a buoy.

While sound is clear and loud, with an ample amount of bass, the Wonderboom is not going to be the first, let alone the second or third, choice of speaker for an Oscars after-party, but it does pack a mighty punch that’s bound to impress for the price.

“Rugged, waterproof, and very portable, the Wonderboom is exactly the Bluetooth speaker your summer needs,” wrote our very own Brendan Hesse in our review of the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom, before awarding it an impressive seven out of ten score.

At $44, you really can’t go wrong with the UE Wonderboom — so much so that we named it the best portable Bluetooth speaker in our list of the best Bluetooth speakers, and one of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers available right now.

