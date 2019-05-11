Digital Trends
A highly anticipated MMA event is happening today in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with UFC 237 featuring a long-awaited showdown between Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade for the UFC women’s strawweight title. UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade is a pay-per-view event, meaning that MMA fans will have to drop $60 to actually view the action. New ESPN+ members can score a nice discount, however, by taking advantage of this bundle deal that knocks 30 bucks off of the price. Read on to find out more about UFC 237 and ESPN+.

The headlining fights at UFC 237 are shaping up to be incredibly exciting, with standing champion “Thug Rose” Namajunas defending her title against number-one ranked UFC strawweight Jessica Andrade. Also on the main card is a middleweight bout between American Jared Cannonnier and Brazilian legend Anderson Silva, who are both itching to get back on top of things after a string of recent losses.

These highly competitive matchups at UFC 237 are going to draw a lot of eyes, and thanks to an exclusive contract with UFC to air pay-per-view events in the U.S. (a relationship that will last through 2025), ESPN is the only place you’ll be able to watch it. More specifically, UFC 237 will be exclusive to ESPN+, the broadcaster’s premium streaming service that launched last year.

ESPN+ gives you a myriad of sports content, from MMA to boxing and just about everything else, all available for streaming via the ESPN app. ESPN+ is also the best place for enjoying live UFC fights, pre- and post-fight coverage, and other mixed martial arts entertainment, especially for fans who don’t want to miss out on exclusive pay-per-view events like UFC 237.

ESPN+ is pretty affordable at just $5 per month or an even cheaper $50 per year. The annual subscription is less expensive than the UFC 237 pay-per-view itself, which costs $60 – if you’re new to ESPN+, though, then you’re in luck: You can score a one-year membership to this premium streaming service plus the UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade PPV for $80, effectively saving you 50% ($30) on the price of the pay-per-view event.

