Digital Trends
Deals

Sign up for ESPN+ and take 50% off the UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade PPV

Jacob Kienlen
By
UFC 237 ESPN Plus PPV bundle deal

A highly anticipated MMA event is coming this Saturday to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with UFC 237 featuring a long-awaited showdown between Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade for the UFC women’s strawweight title. UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade is a pay-per-view event, meaning that MMA fans will have to shell out $60 to view the action. New ESPN+ members can score a nice discount, however, by taking advantage of this PPV bundle deal that knocks 30 bucks off of the price. Read on to find out more about UFC 237 and ESPN+.

The headlining fights at UFC 237 are shaping up to be incredibly exciting, with standing champion “Thug Rose” Namajunas defending her title against number-one ranked UFC strawweight Jessica Andrade. Also on the main card is a middleweight bout between American Jared Cannonnier and Brazilian legend Anderson Silva, who are both itching to get back on top of things after a string of recent losses.

Buy Now

These highly competitive matchups at UFC 237 are going to draw a lot of eyes, and thanks to an exclusive contract with UFC to air pay-per-view events in the U.S. (a relationship that will last through 2025), ESPN is the only place you’ll be able to watch it. More specifically, UFC 237 will be exclusive to ESPN+, the broadcaster’s premium streaming service that launched last year.

ESPN+ gives you a myriad of sports content, from MMA to boxing and just about everything else, all available for streaming via the ESPN app. ESPN+ is also the best place for enjoying live UFC fights, pre- and post-fight coverage, and other mixed martial arts entertainment, especially for fans who don’t want to miss out on exclusive pay-per-view events like UFC 237.

ESPN+ is pretty affordable at just $5 per month or an even cheaper $50 per year. The annual subscription is less expensive than the UFC 237 pay-per-view itself, which costs $60 – if you’re new to ESPN+, though, then you’re in luck: You can score a one-year membership to this premium streaming service plus the UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade PPV for $80, effectively saving you 50% ($30) on the price of the pay-per-view event.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, streaming offers, spring sales, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
best deals alexa google home amazon walmart mini
Smart Home

Google Home Mini 2-Pack drops below $50 price barrier for a one-day sale

Woot's daily deal includes a Google Home Mini 2-Pack for just $48, the lowest price we've seen. The Mini is the smallest and least expensive Google Home smart speaker, but it has all the functionality of the larger and costlier models.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Nikon Z6 Best Camera 2018
Photography

B&H cuts up to $1,000 on Nikon, Canon, and Sony cameras for National Photo Month

May is National Photography Month -- and with it comes some steep camera discounts. The best camera deals for Sony, Canon, and Nikon mean saving anywhere from a few hundred dollars to more than a thousand. Here are the best camera deals…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Apple products stock photo
Computing

Get an Apple Magic Trackpad 2 with Force Touch for your Mac and save $30

You can now save $30 when you purchase an Apple Magic Trackpad 2 from Amazon. The successor to Apple's original Magic Trackpad now offer a built-in rechargeable battery and Apple's latest Force Touch feature.
Posted By Anita George
Dell Latitude 7285
Deals

Dell drops deals on laptops and Chromebooks for May 2019

May is Small Business Month, and to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship, Dell is offering discounts of up to 45% on its latest laptops. This sale offers something for everyone, so if you're shopping for a new PC, then check these out.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best smartwatch deals featured
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for May 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals for…
Posted By Lucas Coll
home depot small kitchen appliance mothers day deals candy apple red aid 4 quart multicooker life
Smart Home

Home Depot lines up crazy-good small kitchen appliance deals for Mother’s Day

Home Depot has taken deep discounts on small kitchen appliances including air fryers, multi-cookers, coffee makers, and blenders for Mother's Day. If you're buying Mother's Day gifts or for your kitchen, these deals can save up to $86.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Samsung Qi wireless charger deal
Deals

Samsung and Anker wireless charger prices drop under $25 this weekend

With almost every major phone maker supporting wireless charging these days, it's a great time to pick up a wireless charger. However, there are tons of options out there to choose from, and honestly, a lot of junk. Here are four options on…
Posted By Ed Oswald
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few months off, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
robot vacuum deals mothers day tenergy otis
Deals

Save mom time cleaning with these Mother's Day robot vacuum deals

Mother's Day is fast approaching, and with so much already on mom's plate why not make cleaning a whole lot easier? Robot vacuums clean more effectively than ever before, and we have a few recommendations for which one to buy.
Posted By Ed Oswald
UFC fight Night Ottawa: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy
Deals

UFC Fight Night Ottawa: How to watch Iaquinta vs. Cerrone with ESPN Plus

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is returning to Ottawa with UFC Fight Night 151: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy lighting up the arena on Saturday. If you’re looking for a way to stream it online, then ESPN Plus is the place to watch all the…
Posted By Lucas Coll
how to stream UFC online
Deals

No cable? No problem: Here’s how you can watch UFC fights online

Cord cutting is a great way to save money, but watching sports online can be tricky due to restrictions. If you want to stream UFC, the world’s biggest MMA promoter has joined with ESPN to bring the action online. Here's how to watch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Kate Spade Scallop Touchscreen review
Deals

Mother’s Day smartwatch sale: Deals on Apple Watch, Fitbit Versa, and more

Mother's Day is coming, and we’ve rounded up some smartwatch deals that would make great gifts for tech-loving moms. These deals run the gamut from fashionable smartwatches to dedicated fitness trackers, with discounts of up to $115.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best apple watch faces series 4 vapor face
Apple

Amazon cuts prices of select Apple Watch Series 4 smartwatches once again

We recently covered the best Apple Watch deals from around the web, but Amazon has cut prices once again on select models of both the Apple Watch Series 4 models by another $35. With the additional discount, these models are now $50 off…
Posted By Ed Oswald
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Deals

The 2018 Apple MacBook Air is on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen yet

The 2018 MacBook Air is now on sale for a very nice discount that lets shoppers grab it for less than a grand. If you love the super-slim profile, light weight, and sleek looks of the Air but have been waiting for a deal to drop, read on.
Posted By Lucas Coll