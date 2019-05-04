Share

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is returning to the Canadian capital of Ottawa this weekend, with UFC Fight Night 151: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy lighting up the Canadian Tire Centre arena in Ontario on Saturday. Headlining the event are Al Iaquinta and Donald Cerrone (known professionally as “Cowboy”), two American fighters who will be duking it out in a lightweight bout. If you’re looking for a way to watch it online, then the ESPN Plus premium streaming service is where you can catch all the action. Read on to find out how.

These headlining combatants are bright stars in the UFC’s lightweight division who are at the peak of their fighting careers. Al Iaquinta, ranked number four on the lightweight roster with a professional record of 14 wins and four losses, is coming into Fight Night Ottawa having won six of his last seven matchups. Cerrone (35-11 with the most career victories in the UFC), known more commonly as “Cowboy” owing to his former bull riding career and signature black hat, has lost four of his last seven fights but is coming into this one with some momentum after two recent wins.

The co-headlining event on the main card for UFC Fight Night 151 is a middleweight match between American Derek Brunson (18-7) and native Canadian Elias Theodorou (16-2). The Canadian, ranked 13 in the UFC middleweight class, is entering this fight on a three-win streak, having most recently beaten Eryk Anders via split decision at UFC 231. His American opponent is ranked number nine, and after two recent losses (and having won only two of his last six matches), Brunson is certainly eager to come out of this fight with a victory.

UFC Fight Night 151: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy airs this Saturday, May 4, starting with the under card at 5 p.m. ET which will be followed by the main card at 8 p.m. (you can check out all the scheduled fights here). The event will be broadcast on ESPN Plus, and if you don’t already have a subscription, now’s the perfect time to start your free 7-day trial so you don’t miss out. ESPN Plus costs just $5 per month or $50 annually (saving you a few bucks if you pay for a year) after your trial period, and if you change your mind, you can cancel at any time.

