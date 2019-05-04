Digital Trends
Deals

UFC Fight Night Ottawa: How to watch Iaquinta vs. Cerrone with ESPN Plus

Lucas Coll
By
UFC fight Night Ottawa: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is returning to the Canadian capital of Ottawa this weekend, with UFC Fight Night 151: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy lighting up the Canadian Tire Centre arena in Ontario on Saturday. Headlining the event are Al Iaquinta and Donald Cerrone (known professionally as “Cowboy”), two American fighters who will be duking it out in a lightweight bout. If you’re looking for a way to watch it online, then the ESPN Plus premium streaming service is where you can catch all the action. Read on to find out how.

Start Free Trial

These headlining combatants are bright stars in the UFC’s lightweight division who are at the peak of their fighting careers. Al Iaquinta, ranked number four on the lightweight roster with a professional record of 14 wins and four losses, is coming into Fight Night Ottawa having won six of his last seven matchups. Cerrone (35-11 with the most career victories in the UFC), known more commonly as “Cowboy” owing to his former bull riding career and signature black hat, has lost four of his last seven fights but is coming into this one with some momentum after two recent wins.

The co-headlining event on the main card for UFC Fight Night 151 is a middleweight match between American Derek Brunson (18-7) and native Canadian Elias Theodorou (16-2). The Canadian, ranked 13 in the UFC middleweight class, is entering this fight on a three-win streak, having most recently beaten Eryk Anders via split decision at UFC 231. His American opponent is ranked number nine, and after two recent losses (and having won only two of his last six matches), Brunson is certainly eager to come out of this fight with a victory.

UFC Fight Night 151: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy airs this Saturday, May 4, starting with the under card at 5 p.m. ET which will be followed by the main card at 8 p.m. (you can check out all the scheduled fights here). The event will be broadcast on ESPN Plus, and if you don’t already have a subscription, now’s the perfect time to start your free 7-day trial so you don’t miss out. ESPN Plus costs just $5 per month or $50 annually (saving you a few bucks if you pay for a year) after your trial period, and if you change your mind, you can cancel at any time.

Looking for more ways to watch UFC fights online? We’ve found everything you need to know about UFC 237 and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for May 2019
gillette father's day promo - heated razor
Deals

Need a gift idea? Gillette drops a new heated razor in time for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is right around the corner, and many dads can be tricky to shop for. If your pop is still shaving with an old razor and it’s time for an upgrade, then some new shaving tackle from Gillette -- like the all-new Heated Razor…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best fitness watches garmin fenix 5x review feature 2
Deals

REI drops up to $150 off on Garmin fitness smartwatches and fitness trackers

Fitness trackers are a great way to get the most out of your workouts and outdoor activities, and Garmin makes some of the best. If you've been looking for one, then REI has a few top-rated Garmin smartwatches on sale for up to 30% off.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Dell XPS Tower 2017
Computing

Dell’s small business deals drop up to 45 percent off XPS and Vostro desktops

Dell is marking down its desktops by as much as 45% off as part of its small business promotion. Select Vostro, OptiPlex, and Precision desktops are discounted. Home users will want to take a look at the XPS Tower as well.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Smart Home

New to being a mom? Prices cut on baby monitors, sound machines for Mother’s Day

It's hard to know what to buy new moms for Mother's Day. Baby tech isn't a typical shower gift, but the added convenience, helping hand, or peace of mind from the right tech can be the best gift short of a full day at a spa.
Posted By Bruce Brown
samsung nu7100
Home Theater

Best Buy cuts $130 off one of Samsung’s finest midrange 4K Smart TVs

In the market for a 4K TV that costs less than $400? You're in luck. Best Buy has knocked $130 off one of Samsung's finest midrange 55-inch 4K Smart TVs, dropping the price below the $400 mark.
Posted By Josh Levenson
amazon air purifier deals for allergy season coway ap 1512hh mighty 1500x1000
Smart Home

Survive allergy season with deep discount on the Coway Mighty air purifier

Allergy season is hard upon us and will continue to inflict suffering into November. To help you breathe easier, Amazon and Walmart slashed the price of the Coway AP-1512HH Mighty air purifier, one of the best air purifiers you can buy.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best deals alexa google home amazon walmart mini
Smart Home

Google Home Mini 2-Pack drops below $50 price barrier for a one-day sale

Woot's daily deal includes a Google Home Mini 2-Pack for just $48, the lowest price we've seen. The Mini is the smallest and least expensive Google Home smart speaker, but it has all the functionality of the larger and costlier models.
Posted By Bruce Brown
samsung 65 inch un65nu7200 4k tv deal walmart un65nu730
Deals

This unmissable deal on a Samsung 65-inch 4K TV won’t be around for long

Walmart has dropped a cool $400 off the asking price of one of Samsung's most desirable 65-inch 4K LED Smart TVs. It's the UN65NU7200 — a model that's usually priced at nearly $1,000. But you may need to act fast.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Nikon Z6 Best Camera 2018
Photography

B&H cuts up to $1,000 on Nikon, Canon, and Sony cameras for National Photo Month

May is National Photography Month -- and with it comes some steep camera discounts. The best camera deals for Sony, Canon, and Nikon mean saving anywhere from a few hundred dollars to more than a thousand. Here are the best camera deals…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Apple products stock photo
Computing

Get an Apple Magic Trackpad 2 with Force Touch for your Mac and save $30

You can now save $30 when you purchase an Apple Magic Trackpad 2 from Amazon. The successor to Apple's original Magic Trackpad now offer a built-in rechargeable battery and Apple's latest Force Touch feature.
Posted By Anita George
Dell Latitude 7285
Deals

Dell drops deals on laptops and Chromebooks for May 2019

May is Small Business Month, and to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship, Dell is offering discounts of up to 45% on its latest laptops. This sale offers something for everyone, so if you're shopping for a new PC, then check these out.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best smartwatch deals featured
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for May 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals for…
Posted By Lucas Coll
home depot small kitchen appliance mothers day deals candy apple red aid 4 quart multicooker life
Smart Home

Home Depot lines up crazy-good small kitchen appliance deals for Mother’s Day

Home Depot has taken deep discounts on small kitchen appliances including air fryers, multi-cookers, coffee makers, and blenders for Mother's Day. If you're buying Mother's Day gifts or for your kitchen, these deals can save up to $86.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Samsung Qi wireless charger deal
Deals

Samsung and Anker wireless charger prices drop under $25 this weekend

With almost every major phone maker supporting wireless charging these days, it's a great time to pick up a wireless charger. However, there are tons of options out there to choose from, and honestly, a lot of junk. Here are four options on…
Posted By Ed Oswald