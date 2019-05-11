Digital Trends
Deals

How to watch UFC 237: Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade PPV on ESPN+

Lucas Coll
By
UFC 237 on ESPN Plus

UFC 237 is happening today, May 11, at 10 p.m. ET in the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. This is a special ESPN pay-per-view event, with the headlining fight being a high-stakes match between standing women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas who will be defending her title against Jessica Andrade. If you’re looking for a way to watch it either on TV or online with ESPN+, or if you just want to know more about the main fighters, then read on.

Buy Now

The highlight of UFC 237 is a women’s strawweight bout between defending champion Rose Namajunas (8-3) and Jessica Andrade (19-6). American fighter “Thug Rose” Namajunas is a rising star who quickly clawed up the ranks to handily claim the UFC strawweight belt from Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217 in 2017. She later successfully defended the title against Jedrzejczyk last year, defeating her Polish opponent a second time via unanimous decision. These victories cemented her status as a dominant and aggressive strawweight fighter and proved that her meteoric rise through the ranks was not a fluke.

Jessica Andrade, known for her impressive strength and aggressive brawling style, is not likely to be an easy win for Namajunas: The American fighter may be the current champ, but the Brazilian Andrade is ranked number one on the UFC strawweight roster and is coming off of a string of three consecutive wins (one by TKO, two by unanimous decision). Both Andrade and Numajunas are known for their powerful and strike-heavy fighting styles, so this could be a quick match. The 5 foot, 2-inch tall Brazilian arguably has the strength advantage here, but the 5 foot, 5-inch Thug Rose has the upper hand in both height and reach.

The co-main event is a middleweight fight between American Jared Cannonier (11-4) and Brazilian Anderson Silva (34-9). Both fighters have had a difficult time of late: Three of Cannonier’s last five bouts have resulted in losses. Even former champion Silva, who multiple people have named the greatest MMA fighter of all time, has had only one victory in his last seven matches – his most recent fight being a defeat at the hands of Israel Adesanya in February. With both combatants looking to climb back on top, this will be a contentious matchup.

The third highlight of the UFC 237 main card pits Brazilian José Aldo against Australian Alexander Volkanovski. Aldo, with a record of 28 wins and four losses, is ranked number one on the UFC featherweight roster and has held the championship belt three times. Volkanovski is ranked number four with a very solid record of 19-1 and has not suffered a defeat since 2013; by contrast, his opponent has lost three of his last six fights, meaning the Australian is in a good position to pull off an upset victory here.

UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade airs exclusively on ESPN this Saturday, May 11, with the main card scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. You can purchase the event for $60 if you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber. ESPN+ costs $5 per month or $50 per year, and new subscribers can grab a year-long membership and the UFC 237 event for $80, saving $30 on the pay-per-view event.

Looking for more ways to watch UFC fights online?

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are the best same-day flower-delivery sites for Mother's Day
Up Next

The best PS4 games (May 2019)
UFC 237 ESPN Plus PPV bundle deal
Deals

Sign up for ESPN+ and take 50% off the UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade PPV

UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade is coming Saturday to Rio de Janeiro. This highly anticipated pay-per-view event will air exclusively on ESPN Plus, and new members can score a discount by taking advantage of this ESPN Plus/PPV bundle deal.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
how to stream UFC online
Deals

No cable? No problem: Here’s how you can watch UFC fights online

Cord cutting is a great way to save money, but watching sports online can be tricky due to restrictions. If you want to stream UFC, the world’s biggest MMA promoter has joined with ESPN to bring the action online. Here's how to watch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best ps4 games header
Gaming

This list of PlayStation 4 exclusives puts its competitors to shame

The PlayStation 4's game library and incredible selection of exclusive games could make anyone with an Xbox One or Nintendo Switch think twice. Here's our list of the latest and greatest PS4 exclusives.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
UFC fight Night Ottawa: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy
Deals

UFC Fight Night Ottawa: How to watch Iaquinta vs. Cerrone with ESPN Plus

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is returning to Ottawa with UFC Fight Night 151: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy lighting up the arena on Saturday. If you’re looking for a way to stream it online, then ESPN Plus is the place to watch all the…
Posted By Lucas Coll
sony lf s50g smart speaker sale best buy
Deals

Best Buy drops a massive $150 discount on this Sony smart speaker

There's never been a better time to treat yourself to a smart speaker. That's because Best Buy has knocked $150 off the Google Assistant-driven Sony LF-S50G — sending the price plummeting down to a more affordable $50.
Posted By Josh Levenson
oral b electric toothbrush deals walmart
Deals

Save more than 60% on the Oral-B 6000 Electric Toothbrush at Walmart with rebate

Electric toothbrushes provide a far superior clean, but for a good one, you'll have to pay quite a bit. If you're not looking to break the bank on keeping your teeth in shape, Walmart currently has the Oral-B 6000 SmartSeries Electric…
Posted By Ed Oswald
walmart deals on george foreman electric grills and griddles 4 serving removable plate grill panini press 2
Smart Home

Walmart sears the prices for George Foreman electric grills and griddles

The outdoor grilling season just started, but George Foreman defined the category for indoor grills in 1994. Walmart took healthy discounts on the popular appliances so you can keep on grilling regardless of the weather or the season. 
Posted By Bruce Brown
nintendo switch deals
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for May 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best iphone deals iphones may featured
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for May 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for May 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Kate Spade Scallop review
Deals

Kate Spade, Fossil, and other women’s smartwatches get big price cuts

Today’s smartwatches are a far cry from the blocky, rubber devices of yesteryear. Fashion brands like Kate Spade and Michael Kors are offering their own stylish smartwatches for women, and a number of them are on sale right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung Gear Sport review watchface
Deals

Samsung Galaxy and Gear Sport smartwatches get price cuts for the weekend

We have covered quite a few smartwatch deals recently, and we've just come across yet two more Samsung smartwatch deals live this weekend worth mentioning. Amazon has slashed prices of the Samsung Gear Sport by 45%, while Walmart has marked…
Posted By Ed Oswald
same day flower delivery sites flowers mothers
Deals

Here are the best same-day flower-delivery sites for Mother’s Day

Need some flowers in a hurry? No matter the occasion, when you need flowers, you need them quickly and want them looking crisp. These online florists have you covered with same-day flower delivery so your bouquets arrive fresh for Mother's…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

Dell slashes 4K TV prices for Samsung, Vizio, LG and offers a free gift card

Black Friday isn't for another six months, but that hasn't stopped Dell from taking a sledgehammer to its prices, knocking up to 40% off of some of LG, Samsung, Sony, and Vizio's 4K Smart TVs.
Posted By Josh Levenson
how dell fixed xps 13 biggest flaw ces 2019 display
Computing

Take $339 off the newest XPS 13 laptop with Dell’s latest promo

The XPS 13 is an excellent Ultrabook and it just got more affordable with Dell's $339 discount. With a compact footprint and updated design that moves the webcam to the top, you'll look even more flattering on your Skype calls.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen