You won’t believe how cheap this 70-inch 4K TV is today

If you’re keen to get the biggest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this fantastic deal on a Vizio 70-inch 4K TV at Best Buy right now. For just $620, you can enjoy all the benefits of a huge 70-inch screen in your living room, giving you more of a home cinema-style experience for far less than usual. A clearance deal, we can’t see stock lasting for long with $30 off the usual price making it a sweet deal so you’ll need to jump on it fast if you want the big screen experience for less.

Considered one of the best TV brands out there, Vizio is always worth paying attention to and that’s certainly the case with this 70-inch 4K TV. It offers many of the features you expect to see in the best 4K TVs but for substantially less than elsewhere. Besides the huge display, it offers Dolby Vision HDR support for a great image that promises incredible brightness, contrast, and color.

In addition, there’s active pixel tuning technology for increased picture accuracy and contrast, along with a V-Gaming Engine with Auto Game Mode and the Vizio’s V-Series lowest input lag yet. A Vizio IQ Active 4K HDR processor all helps here with superior picture processing and a more intelligent 4K upscaling engine for a better experience. Three HDMI ports mean you can easily hook up all your favorite devices, too.

If you’re keen about streaming and cutting cords, you’ll love this Vizio’s use of Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, along with its SmartCast platform which enables easy access to all your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, YouTube, and much more. You can control it all via your voice, too, thanks to convenient voice controls that can even integrate with your other smart home devices.

Ordinarily priced at $650, you can snap up this huge but good quality 70-inch Vizio 4K TV for just $620 for a limited time only at Best Buy. A clearance deal, you’ll need to be quick to make sure you don’t miss out on the great offer.

More 4K TV deals

Definitely want a TV but not sure if this is the one for you? We’ve got plenty of other 4K TV deals rounded up neatly for you. Whether you’re looking for Vizio TV deals or specifically 70-inch TV deals, we’ve got all the best offers. These even include all the great Best Buy TV deals going on right now, too.

