  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

You won’t believe how cheap this 70-inch 4K TV is today

By
Vizio 70-inch 4K TV on a white background displaying streaming services.

If you’re keen to get the biggest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this fantastic deal on a Vizio 70-inch 4K TV at Best Buy right now. For just $620, you can enjoy all the benefits of a huge 70-inch screen in your living room, giving you more of a home cinema-style experience for far less than usual. A clearance deal, we can’t see stock lasting for long with $30 off the usual price making it a sweet deal so you’ll need to jump on it fast if you want the big screen experience for less.

Considered one of the best TV brands out there, Vizio is always worth paying attention to and that’s certainly the case with this 70-inch 4K TV. It offers many of the features you expect to see in the best 4K TVs but for substantially less than elsewhere. Besides the huge display, it offers Dolby Vision HDR support for a great image that promises incredible brightness, contrast, and color.

In addition, there’s active pixel tuning technology for increased picture accuracy and contrast, along with a V-Gaming Engine with Auto Game Mode and the Vizio’s V-Series lowest input lag yet. A Vizio IQ Active 4K HDR processor all helps here with superior picture processing and a more intelligent 4K upscaling engine for a better experience. Three HDMI ports mean you can easily hook up all your favorite devices, too.

If you’re keen about streaming and cutting cords, you’ll love this Vizio’s use of Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, along with its SmartCast platform which enables easy access to all your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, YouTube, and much more. You can control it all via your voice, too, thanks to convenient voice controls that can even integrate with your other smart home devices.

Ordinarily priced at $650, you can snap up this huge but good quality 70-inch Vizio 4K TV for just $620 for a limited time only at Best Buy. A clearance deal, you’ll need to be quick to make sure you don’t miss out on the great offer.

More 4K TV deals

Definitely want a TV but not sure if this is the one for you? We’ve got plenty of other 4K TV deals rounded up neatly for you. Whether you’re looking for Vizio TV deals or specifically 70-inch TV deals, we’ve got all the best offers. These even include all the great Best Buy TV deals going on right now, too.

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $4,500
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch LG 4K OLED TV bundle with soundbar and installation

$2,248 $3,004
If you want everything you need for an upgraded TV experience all in one bundle, even with installation included, then this set from Walmart has you covered with its 65-inch TV and soundbar.
Buy at Walmart

65-inch P-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$1,300 $1,400
For playing games or watching movies, this VIZIO TV has crisp 4K resolution and features like the ProGaming Engine to improve the gaming experience.
Buy at Best Buy

55-inch LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV

$1,477 $1,797
This gorgeous TV offers OLED for rich contrast in images plus high resolution, a fast processor for 4K upscaling, and a game mode as well.
Buy at Walmart

55-inch M-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$750 $800
Save some cash on this affordable 4K TV, which is ready for movies, gaming, or sports with its high resolution and handy smart features.
Buy at Best Buy

50-inch M-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$680 $750
An affordable entry into the world of 4K TVs, this VIZIO option is in a medium size and has smart features like Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built in.
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Time is running out to save on the Dell XPS for back-to-school

Dell XPS 13 on white background.

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for August 2021

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

The 7 best Netflix VPNs to binge-watch your favorite shows

Netflix banner

T-Mobile investigating claims of massive hack involving customer data

t-mobile black friday deals T-Mobile

How a lava flow in Arizona is helping NASA’s Artemis lunar mission

Tests being conducted using simulant regolith.

Virgin Galactic video showcases its pricey space tourism service

Virgin Galactic's spaceplane soaring to the edge of space.

Everything we know about Slime Rancher 2

Slime Rancher 2 takes place on Rainbow Island.

Best cheap AirPods deals for August 2021: AirPods and AirPods Pro

apple airpods pro deal still available fathers day 2020 review db 12 2 768x768

Best cheap OLED TV deals for August 2021: LG and Sony

55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768

Best cheap 4K TV deals for August 2021

Vizio OLED TV

Best cheap QLED TV deals for August 2021: Samsung and Vizio

55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720

The best Walmart TV deals for August 2021: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

Best cheap projector deals for August 2021

BenQ TK800 Projector Review