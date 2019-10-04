For years, Vizio has offered numerous affordable 4K TVs that performed almost the same as the top brands with more expensive price tags. It stills tries to live by that goal with the Vizio P-Series quantum 4K TV, which is comparable to QLED 4K TVs that are twice its price.

If you’re planning to invest in an enormous TV with Quantum Dot display but don’t want to shell out more than $2,500, this might be your perfect chance as Walmart slashes $800 off this Vizio P-Series quantum X 65-inch 4K TV. You can snatch one for only $1,398 instead of a hefty $2,198. The discounted price may still be too steep for some but don’t worry because the retail giant teamed up with Affirm to help you settle the amount with only $137 per month within 12 months. Take advantage of this 4K TV deal and order yours today.

Sporting a next-generation Quantum Color feature, the Vizio P-Series 4K TV will deliver more than 1 billion colors. It has an UltraBright 3000 feature that sends up to 3,000 nits of brightness, which precisely replicating the details in every scene. It also has 384 Local Dimming Zones that smartly adapt its backlight on the screen to produce striking depth and deeper black levels.

This Vizio 2019 flagship TV supports multiple HDR formats such as the Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HLG, which are capable of utilizing the TV’s broad spectrum of colors and details, giving you breathtaking viewing pleasure. You will also enjoy watching your favorite movies and sports with fast-paced actions as it has a powerful image processing at a 240Hz refresh rate.

With the recent software update, all 4K TVs from Vizio are now Apple AirPlay 2.0 capable, meaning you can use your Apple devices to stream shows from iTunes and Apple TV. It has Chromecast built-in, so you can stream thousands of apps and/or use your smartphone to play content and cast it straight on the big screen. The P-Series also supports Siri and Google Assistant, enabling you to control the TV set using only your voice.

The Vizio P-Series will be the centerpiece of your entertainment room, thanks to its gorgeous aluminum frame design similar to most premium brands. Usually priced at $2,198, you can snag this huge Vizio P-Series Quantum X 65-inch 4K TV for only $1,398, and save as much as $800 at Walmart.

