Bruce Brown
People who live in traditionally colder regions of the U.S. may be getting ready for the BBQ season, but Walmart has just made indoor frying more attractive with significant price cuts on multifunction air fryers from La Gourmet, Farberware, and others. Air frying, which uses little or no oil, is faster, healthier, and easier to clean up than traditional deep frying in oil. You can also use most air fryers for other cooking modes including baking, roasting, and grilling.

We’ve found Walmart’s best discounts on air fryers during this spring sale. The fryers below differ in food capacity, analog or digital controls (a personal preference factor), and support for additional cooking modes. Whether you’re buying for your kitchen or as a gift, these five deals can help you save up to $41.

La Gourmet 5.5 Liter Manual Air Fryer — $41 off

The La Gourmet 5.5-Liter Manual Air Fryer is the largest capacity oil-free fryer in this roundup. You can use the La Gourmet to fry, bake, roast, and grill via analog dials on the case. The 5.5-liter fry and cooking basket holds a chicken of up to 6 pounds and is dishwasher-safe to ease cleanup.

Normally priced at $100, the La Gourmet 5.5-Liter Manual Air Fryer is discounted to $59 during this sale, the greatest dollar savings for the largest capacity air fryer in this sale. If you want a versatile air fryer big enough to cook for a large family or a small crowd, take advantage of this excellent price.

Farberware Royalty 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multifunctional Fryer — $39 off

Farberware’s Royalty 3.2-quart Oil-Less Multifunctional Fryer has a 1,400-watt heating element with analog temperature and timing controls. The “multifunctional” part of this Farberware’s name emphasizes its ability to do more than just frying food without oil. Heat settings printed directly on the case indicate the best temperatures for cooking fish, meat, poultry, bagels, muffins, and other baked goods, and air frying.

Usually $99, the Farberware Royalty 3.2-quart Oil-less Multifunctional Fryer is $60 during this sale. If you’re looking for a fryer with analog controls, this is a chance to buy a versatile cooker at an attractive price.

Gotham Steel Air Fryer 4 Quart — $40 off

The Gotham Steel Air Fryer 4 Quart model actually has a 3.8-quart capacity, but the cool-looking nonstick Ti-Cerama copper coating makes up for the rounding error. Multiple temperature presets and an integrated self-timer that shuts off the heating element when finished take the guesswork out of hot air frying. When you remove the drawer for cleaning, a safe-release button prevents the basket from falling out accidentally.

Regularly priced $100, the Gotham Steel Air Fryer 4 Quart is on sale for $60.

Farberware 3.2 Quart Digital Black Oil-Less Fryer — $31 off

walmart air fryer easter week deals farberware 3 2 quart digital black oil less 03
If you’re not cooking for a crowd, the 1,500-watt Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer is an easy buy decision. Set the time and temperate on the Farberware’s digital touchscreen or use one of eight preprogrammed settings. You can cook up to two pounds of food with the 3.2-quart Farberware fryer and cleanup is a breeze with its dishwasher-safe, removable basket.

Ordinarily $69, the 3.2-quart Farberware Digital Oil-Less Fryer is just $38 for this sale. If you need a smaller capacity fryer, this is an excellent opportunity at an awesome price.

Emerald Air Fryer 1800 Watts w/ Digital LED Touch Display & Slide out Pan/Detachable Basket 5.2L Capacity (1804) — $12 off

The 5.2-liter capacity Emerald Air Fryer has a 1,800-watt heating element with adjustable temperatures from 180 to 400 degrees. A built-in timer automatically turns off the fryer when time is up. The Emerald air fryer has a detachable, dishwasher-safe basket for easy cleaning.

Instead of the usual $85 price, the 5.2-liter capacity Emerald Air Fryer is down to $73 during this sale. If you’re looking for a larger-than-normal capacity air fryer at an attractive price, now could be the time to buy.

