This 24-inch Asus gaming monitor is $200 at Walmart today

If you’re on the hunt for the best Black Friday deals for new gaming monitors, the object of your search could be right here. Today’s Walmart Black Friday deals include an Asus 24-inch gaming monitor for $200, a whopping $99 off its regular $299 price.

As you know, despite pandemic-related supply chain considerations this year, there will be plenty of Black Friday monitor deals available. The problem is that most conventional monitors don’t have the power to keep up with intense gameplay. When you narrow the field to gaming monitor deals, that’s when features, compatibilities, and specifications gain significance. Good gaming hardware doesn’t come cheap, but when a worthy deal blasts out of the pack, don’t expect it to last long before the inventory sells out.

Everything about gaming monitors matters, but compatibility with hot graphics cards is your best starting point. The Asus MG248QR supports NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards including the GTX 10 series, GTX 16 Series, TRX 20 series, and newer cards. The MG248QR is also compatible with AMD Radeon graphics cards with FreeSync.

Graphics card compatibility gets you in the game, so to speak, but to hit the leaderboards you’ll need performance. Lagging response time is not acceptable if you want to be competitive. The Asus MG248QR rocks a full HD display with ultra-fast 1ms response and a 144Hz refresh rate so there’s no waiting for your monitor to catch up. Flickering begone!

Do you tweak your display settings? Asus DisplayWidget software gives you direct control of the MG248QR’s GameVisual, synching, and multiple levels of Asus’s ultra-low blue light tech. You can roll with your own setting or click on pre-configured mode presets for racing, RTS (real-time strategy), RPG (role playing), and FPS (first-person shooter) games.

Don’t strain your neck or back during hours-long sessions. The Asus MG248QR stand lets you tilt, swivel, pivot, and adjust the monitor’s height. It’s also VESA wall-mount compatible.

Anytime you can get one-third off the list price of desirable electronics, it pays to consider the deal. Walmart sliced the price of the Asus MG248QR gaming monitor from $299 to $200. If you need a high-performance monitor for gaming and have been delaying your purchase to wait for Black Friday, Walmart is offering up this excellent deal on a platter. Delaying in hopes of further price cuts is not a good strategy this year because of inventory and supply chain issues. Our recommendation to gamers for this monitor is: If the specs fit your play, grab it.

