Deals on Apple electronics used to be scarce. Lately, however, we’ve noticed that Apple sales, on iPads, especially, are easier to find. Walmart slashed the prices on iPads in its recent online-only Deal Drop to some of the lowest levels we’ve seen. These prices are more evidence that Walmart isn’t waiting for the day after Thanksgiving to offer Black Friday-like prices.

We searched Walmart’s iPad prices and found the best discounts on sixth-generation iPads with 32Gb to 128GB storage, with both Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi plus cellular versions. The best deals on iPad Pros are for Wi-Fi-only models with 10.5-inch displays and either 256GB or 512GB storage. Whether you’re shopping early for Christmas gifts, upgrading a current iPad model, or ready to buy your first iPad as long as the price is right, these five deals can help you save up to $300.

Apple iPad (6th Gen) 128GB Wi-Fi — $130 off



The Apple iPad (sixth generation), 128GB Wi-Fi model, has a 9.7-inch, 2048 x 1536 resolution backlit LED multi-touch display. This model is small enough to be conveniently portable but large enough for apps and streaming content without squinting. A 64-bit A10 Fusion chip with an embedded coprocessor has ample power for augmented reality apps or multitasking. This model supports Touch ID and Apple Pay and has a 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera in front and an 8MP iSight camera on the back.

Normally priced at $430, the Apple iPad (sixth generation) 128GB Wi-Fi is just $300 during this sale. If you want a reasonably powerful iPad without the weight and bulk of larger models, this is a great opportunity to save.

Apple iPad (6th Gen) 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular — $130 off



This sixth-generation iPad with 128GB storage shares all the features and capacities of the model above, but adds cellular connectivity in addition to Wi-Fi coverage. Add a SIM card from a compatible cellular carrier, and you’re ready to work, communicate, browse, or stream entertainment content within your carrier’s service area.

Usually $559, the Apple iPad (sixth generation) 128GB Wi-Fi plus Cellular model is $429 for this sale. If you’re looking for a moderately powerful iPad to stay connected when you’re away from your home or office network, this is chance to buy an iPad with cellular capability at an attractive price.

Apple iPad (6th Gen) 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular — $130 off

The Apple iPad (sixth generation) 32GB Wi-Fi plus Cellular tablet is the right configuration if memory and storage capacity aren’t crucial, but you want to stay in touch and stay connected via cellular coverage as you go about your day or travel.

Ordinarily $459, the Apple iPad (sixth generation) 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular is discounted to $329 in this sale. If you want to stay connected but don’t care to pay extra for memory you won’t use, this is an excellent opportunity to take acquire a cellular-capable iPad at a compelling price.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB — $300 off



The Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB has as much or more power than many laptops. This model is loaded with 512GB of memory to support photo editing and other demanding apps. The Pro’s 10.5-inch diagonal Retina display and A10X Fusion processor are ready and more than able to work as you travel or move about during the day. A full charge lasts up to 10 hours.

Instead of the usual $999 price, Walmart cut the Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB to just $699 for this sale. If you want a powerful iPad Pro at a surprisingly low price, this model is ready to work.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB — $170 off



Ordinarily, there’s a $200 price difference between this Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 256GB of memory and the 512GB version above. If you run demanding applications most of the time, the $80 difference in price at these deal prices makes it a more comfortable bump to buy the other model. However, if 256GB may even be overkill for the way you use an iPad for work or your personal time, this model saves money you can put toward an Apple Pencil or Smart Keyboard.

Normally priced at $799, the Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB is $629 in this sale. If you want the power of the iPad Pro but don’t need gobs of memory, this is an excellent opportunity.

