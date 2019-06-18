Digital Trends
Eliminate excess moisture this summer with these dehumidifier deals from Walmart

William Hank
By

Most people cringe when they hear the word “moist” since, among other reasons, it summons that sticky, damp feeling that hits you on humid summer days. Dehumidifiers are an excellent way to remove the excess moisture from your home, which, when unchecked, will damage walls and furniture, affect electronic devices, and eventually lead to mildew or mold. Now as summer is hitting its stride, Walmart is offering discounts on dehumidifiers of all sizes and prices, with savings ranging from $10 to up to $130 off. Read on to see which make and model will help you make the monster that is moisture less of an issue this summer.

Costway Portable Mini Electric Dehumidifier – $38

walmart dehumidifier deals on costway frigidaire and more

Dehumidifiers are made for rooms of all sizes, but if it’s just a small space that you need moisture-free, the Costway Portable Mini Electric Dehumidifier might be your best bet. This compact, 2-pound machine is able to remove up to 0.46 pints of water per day, and is ideal for spaces up to 150 square feet, like bedrooms, offices, or bathrooms. When the 500ml water tank is full, the dehumidifier automatically stops, ensuring no spillage. Lastly, advanced whisper technology helps this Costway operate without a compressor, keeping your home comfortable and quiet. Normally $80, you can pick one up now for just $38.

Costway Portable 30-Pint Dehumidifier – $160

walmart dehumidifier deals on costway frigidaire and more portable

While a mini dehumidifier is a smart option for small spaces, most homeowners looking to expel excess moisture will want a more powerful product. The Costway 30-Pint Dehumidifier offers a substantially higher water tank capacity than the company’s mini machine, while wheels make it portable enough to move from room to room. Capable of extracting up to 30 pints of water per day, this dehumidifier comes full of easy-to-use features, including a 3-speed fan, 24-hour timer, digital humidity readings, and child locks. Like Costway’s mini version, the 30-Pint dehumidifier automatically shuts off as the water tank nears fullness, while the removable, washable filter helps reduce mildew- and mold-causing bacteria. Normally $260, you can get yours now for just $160.

Frigidaire Portable 30-Pint Dehumidifier – $170

walmart dehumidifier deals on costway frigidaire and more

Frigidaire is a long-trusted name in cooling and dehumidifying, and this particular product is an excellent option for any home. Eliminating up to 30 pints of moisture per day, the Frigidaire features simple mechanical controls, an easy-to-access 12-pint collection chamber, and a full tank alert and shut-down system. Its low-temperature operation helps save energy and money, and it is capable of continuous operation when located near a low-level drain. A SpaceWise design featuring a top handle and caster wheels makes this unit easy to tote from room to room. Normally $180, this Fridigaire dehumidifier is now down to $170.

Comfort-Aire Portable 50-Pint Dehumidifier – $198

walmart dehumidifier deals on costway frigidaire and more comfort aire bhd701 thumb 600x600

We declared the Comfort-Aire 50-Pint to be one of the best dehumidifiers in the business last year, and for good reason. Automated features make this model stand out, including auto-defrost to prevent coils from freezing, auto-shutdown when the 12.7-pint tank gets full, and auto-restart in the event of a power outage. Capable of extracting up to 50 pints of moisture in a day, the Comfort-Aire covers areas up to 575 square feet, making it ideal for large rooms, or even entire apartments. The two-speed fan operates with minimal sound, while electronic touchpad controls make operation a breeze. Sight glass offers insight into water tank levels, while the stone white design complements any space. The easy-to-empty front-loading bucket collects condensate, but the included adapter allows for draining directly from the unit. Usually $260, this Comfort-Aire dehumidifier is down to just $198.

Black & Decker Portable 70-Pint Dehumidifier – $220

walmart dehumidifier deals on costway frigidaire and more black decker

The Black & Decker brand has put out quality products across plenty of industries for years, and this dehumidifier is no exception. Capable of extracting up to 70 pints of moisture per day into an auto-controlled 16.9 tank, this unit is one of the most powerful portable dehumidifiers you’ll find. An adjustable humidistat ranging from 30% to 90% relative humidity gives you manual control, while pre-programmed humidity levels for different rooms make customization a snap. While the Black & Decker dehumidifier shuts off when full, connection with a standard garden hose enables continuous use when nearby a low-lying drain. Powerful as it is, caster wheels make this unit portable as well, making it a smart choice for dampness relief in any room. Normally $349, this deal from Walmart has knocked the price down to just $220.

Excess moisture is uncomfortable and more importantly, unsafe, leading to mildew, mold, and damage to both your home and your health. Dehumidifiers are one of the best weapons in the war on moisture, so head to Walmart.com to make sure you don’t miss out on these discounts.

